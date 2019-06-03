< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Rick Barry: US should help veterans before it worries about illegal immigrants
Posted Jun 03 2019 06:19AM EDT id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410480276" data-article-version="1.0">Rick Barry: US should help veterans before it worries about illegal immigrants</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-410480276" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Rick Barry: US should help veterans before it worries about illegal immigrants&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/rick-barry-us-should-help-veterans-before-it-worries-about-illegal-immigrants" data-title="Rick Barry: US should help veterans before it worries about illegal immigrants" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/rick-barry-us-should-help-veterans-before-it-worries-about-illegal-immigrants" addthis:title="Rick Barry: US should help veterans before it worries about illegal immigrants"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410480276.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410480276");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410480276-410480251"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY_rick%20barry_060319_1559557120335.png_7344858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY_rick%20barry_060319_1559557120335.png_7344858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY_rick%20barry_060319_1559557120335.png_7344858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY_rick%20barry_060319_1559557120335.png_7344858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY_rick%20barry_060319_1559557120335.png_7344858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Jonathan Daniel/BIG3/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Jonathan Daniel/BIG3/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410480276-410480251" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY_rick%20barry_060319_1559557120335.png_7344858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY_rick%20barry_060319_1559557120335.png_7344858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY_rick%20barry_060319_1559557120335.png_7344858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY_rick%20barry_060319_1559557120335.png_7344858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY_rick%20barry_060319_1559557120335.png_7344858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Jonathan Daniel/BIG3/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Jonathan Daniel/BIG3/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 06:19AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410480276" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Barry <strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/sports/rick-barry-us-veterans-illegal-immigration">said Sunday</a></strong> the U.S. should be helping out those who served the country first before spending “billions of dollars on people who aren’t even supposed to be in this country.”</p> <p>Barry, during an appearance on “Life, Liberty & Levin,” told host Mark Levin no one can justify a country that is borrowing money to give it away to countries where leaders are getting richer and are leaving out the people who are actually supposed to receive the help.</p> <p>“Then we spend billions of dollars on people who aren’t even supposed to be in this country,” Barry said. “And I know we were found on immigrants ... but the people came over here and did it the proper way and they took pride in being part of America.”</p> <p>Barry added that veterans need to be getting more help.</p> <p>"The way we treat our military -- or the people who have helped to make this country what it is today -- is reprehensible that we have these guys living out in the streets,” he said.</p> <p>Barry added: “It really does bother me that they can sit around and supposedly be doing their job representing us but then vote on things and pass things for their benefit and not go ahead and ask us is it OK if we do this. They just do it on their own.”</p> <p>The 12-time All-Star also took issue with those who originally supported the U.S. building a wall along the border with Mexico and now are against it. Barry said politicians are against the wall because it’s President Trump who decided to go forth with a plan.</p> <p>“All of these people who are now against [building the wall]. Why? Because it's Donald Trump trying to get the wall built,” Barry said. “But when it was other people and other presidents trying to get the wall they were all for it. How conveniently they forgot the fact that they were for it. But now all of a sudden they're not for it. What changed?”</p> <p>Barry, who played in the NBA for the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets and in the ABA for the Oakland Oaks, Washington Capitols and New York Nets, is now focused on coaching in the Big3 Basketball League.</p> <p>He is the coach of the Ball Hogs, which features former NBA players Brian Scalabrine, Josh Childress and DeShawn Stevenson.</p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/sports/rick-barry-us-veterans-illegal-immigration">Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com.</a></strong></p> <p><u><strong>Read more POLITICAL news:</strong></u></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/franklin-graham-250-christian-leaders-call-for-day-of-prayer-for-trump">Franklin Graham, 250 Christian leaders call for 'day of prayer' for Trump</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/pentagon-tells-white-house-to-stop-politicizing-military-1">Pentagon tells White House to stop politicizing More Politics Stories data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/03/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20060319_1559553832535.jpg_7344848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/03/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20060319_1559553832535.jpg_7344848_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/03/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20060319_1559553832535.jpg_7344848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/03/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20060319_1559553832535.jpg_7344848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/03/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20060319_1559553832535.jpg_7344848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald J. Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews Air Force Base Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Maryland, en route Colorado Springs, CO., to attend the Air Force Academy Graduation. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump, first lady meet with queen at Buckingham Palace</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 05:24AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 08:42AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) -- President Donald Trump met with Queen Elizabeth II Monday during two-day visit to Britain that's meant to strengthen ties between the two nations, although the trip was immediately at risk of being overshadowed by Brexit turmoil and a political feud with London's mayor.</p><p>Trump and first lady Melania Trump flew to Buckingham Palace in Marine One, landing on a lawn where they were greeted by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla. They received a royal gun salute as they walked to the palace where the queen greeted the president with a smile.</p><p>Even before Air Force One touched down north of London, Trump unleashed a Twitter tirade against London Mayor Sadiq Khan, leader of the world city where Trump will stay for two nights while partaking in a state visit full of pomp and circumstance.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/franklin-graham-250-christian-leaders-call-for-day-of-prayer-for-trump" title="Franklin Graham, 250 Christian leaders call for 'day of prayer' for Trump" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-1152628214_1559502759044_7344330_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-1152628214_1559502759044_7344330_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-1152628214_1559502759044_7344330_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-1152628214_1559502759044_7344330_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-1152628214_1559502759044_7344330_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Franklin Graham, 250 Christian leaders call for 'day of prayer' for Trump</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 03:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 04:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Rev. Franklin Graham is calling for a "special day of prayer" for President Trump in light of "demonic attacks" against him.</p><p>Graham, the CEO of Samaritan's Purse, is joined by more than 250 faith leaders across the nation to set aside Sunday, June 2, to pray that "God would protect, strengthen, embolden, and direct him."</p><p>"I don't think any president in modern history has come under attack day after day after day by almost all the media," Graham told Tony Perkins on "Washington Watch," a national radio show put on by the Family Research Council. "That's just never happened. And it distracts the president. It weakens our country."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/pentagon-tells-white-house-to-stop-politicizing-military-1" title="Pentagon tells White House to stop politicizing military" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Time_lapse__President_Trump_salutes_each_0_7332585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Time_lapse__President_Trump_salutes_each_0_7332585_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Time_lapse__President_Trump_salutes_each_0_7332585_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Time_lapse__President_Trump_salutes_each_0_7332585_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Time_lapse__President_Trump_salutes_each_0_7332585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pentagon tells White House to stop politicizing military</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 03:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Pentagon has told the White House to stop politicizing the military, amid a furor over a Trump administration order to have the Navy ship named for the late U.S. Sen. John McCain hidden from view during President Donald Trump's recent visit to Japan.</p><p>A U.S. defense official said Patrick Shanahan, Trump's acting defense chief, is also considering sending out formal guidance to military units in order to avoid similar problems in the future.</p><p>Shanahan confirmed details about a Navy email that said the White House military office wanted the USS John McCain kept "out of sight" when Trump was in Japan about a week ago. href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 