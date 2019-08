- Orlando Republican Bruno Portigliatti has filed for the Orange County seat now held by Democrat Geraldine Thompson of Windermere.

Portigliatti, the president of Florida Christian University, is the second Republican to file for the District 44 seat Thompson captured in 2018, with 51.3 percent of the vote, from former Rep. Bobby Olszewski, a Republican from Winter Garden.

Thompson is a long-time state lawmaker who had previously served in the Senate and the House.

Portigliatti, who ran unsuccessfully for the seat in 2017, joins Republican Frank Blanco of Orlando in the race against incumbent Thompson.