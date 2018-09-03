Racist robocalls mock Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

- The issue of race is again being injected into the campaign for Florida's next governor. The time, people in the state capital are getting racist phone calls mocking the democratic nominee.

People getting the calls say that the caller falsely identifies themselves as democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum. The caller then speaks in a racist tone while asking for voter support.

The calls appear to be from a white supremacist podcast based in Iowa. That same podcast is also taking credit for robocalls in Iowa and California.

The Gillum campaign says it is unclear if these calls are reaching anywhere beyond Tallahassee. Gillum's Republican opponent, U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, is not affiliated with the podcast behind these calls. In fact, his campaign called them "absolutely appalling and disgusting."