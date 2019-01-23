< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Pelosi ratchets up rhetoric, says Trump may have committed 'impeachable offense' in 'plain sight'

Posted May 23 2019 06:18AM EDT
Updated May 23 2019 08:56AM EDT id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Pelosi ratchets up rhetoric, says Trump may have committed 'impeachable offense' in 'plain sight'&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/pelosi-ratchets-up-rhetoric-says-trump-may-have-committed-impeachable-offense-in-plain-sight-" data-title="Pelosi ratchets up rhetoric, says Trump may have committed 'impeachable offense' in 'plain sight'" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/pelosi-ratchets-up-rhetoric-says-trump-may-have-committed-impeachable-offense-in-plain-sight-" addthis:title="Pelosi ratchets up rhetoric, says Trump may have committed 'impeachable offense' in 'plain sight'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408535988.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408535988");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408535988-385161067"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408535988-385161067" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 06:18AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 08:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408535988" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines408535988' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-pelosi-infrastructure-meeting"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/22/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20052219_1558541308415.jpg_7301972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Striking back, Trump says 'I don't do cover-ups'</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/pelosi-tries-to-tamp-down-impeachment-fervor-among-democrats"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/still-2019-05-22-11h47m09s948_1558540042824_7302125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Pelosi tries to tamp down impeachment fervor</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer says that Democrats have invested everything they have in trying to undermine President Trump.</p> <p>House Speaker Nancy Pelosi <strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/nancy-pelosi-says-trump-may-have-committed-impeachable-offense-in-plain-sight">told a left-leaning audience on Wednesday</a></strong> that President Trump may have committed “an impeachable offense,” ratcheting up her warnings to the White House even as she and her deputies try to tamp down calls from the rank-and-file to press forward on impeachment now.</p> <p>Pelosi, D-Calif., speaking at the Center for American Progress 2019 Ideas Conference in Washington, D.C., outlined a potential path to impeachment -- moments after a contentious meeting at the White House ended with Trump departing for the Rose Garden to publicly accuse Democrats of a presidential "takedown."</p> <p>“The fact is, in plain sight, in the public domain, this president is obstructing justice and he's engaged in a cover-up. And that could be an impeachable offense,” Pelosi told the audience, which broke out in applause.</p> <p>“Ignoring the subpoenas of Congress was Article 3 of the Nixon Impeachment. So, it’s not just the substance that we are after, that we want to have to get the truth to the American people, but in striving to get that the intervention, the obstruction that the administration is engaged in is, as they say, the cover-up is frequently worse than the crime.”</p> <p>Pelosi also said that Republicans and the president are not committed to protecting the Constitution.</p> <p>“Let me just say, we take on oath of office, to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. Democrats take that oath seriously, and we are committed to honoring our oath of office. I’m not sure our Republican colleagues share that commitment, and I’m not sure the President of the United States does."</p> <p>Yet at the same time, Pelosi has tried to ease the pressure from members of her caucus to move on impeachment imminently. She held a closed-door meeting with Democrats earlier Wednesday morning to discuss their battles with the administration that threaten to escalate into a politically risky drive to remove Trump from office.</p> <p>Pelosi has maintained her position that Democrats should not begin impeachment proceedings against Trump, but has faced pressure from members inside her caucus to reverse course -- especially after former White House Counsel Don McGahn was told to defy a subpoena earlier this week.</p> <p>“We had a very productive meeting,” Pelosi told reporters after the session. “It was a respectful sharing of ideas.”</p> <p>“We do believe it is important to follow the facts,” Pelosi said. “We believe that no one is above the law, including the president of the United States. And we believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up—a cover-up. And that was the nature of the meeting.”</p> <p>When asked about her success in persuading members, Pelosi said: “It’s not a question of persuasion. We were just exchanging information and points of view.”</p> <p>But tensions between Democratic leadership and Trump continued to build. Shortly after that meeting, Trump walked out of a meeting with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer meant to discuss an infrastructure plan. He complained about Pelosi's "cover-up" charge and demanded Democrats end their "phony investigations."</p> <p>"What they’ve done is abuse," Trump said.</p> <p>Liam Quinn is a Senior Editor at Fox News. More Politics Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/white%20house_1558574988532.jpg_7304103_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/white%20house_1558574988532.jpg_7304103_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/white%20house_1558574988532.jpg_7304103_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/white%20house_1558574988532.jpg_7304103_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/white%20house_1558574988532.jpg_7304103_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nevada could soon become the latest state to pledge to give its Electoral College votes to whichever presidential candidate wins the national popular vote." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Nevada could become 15th state to ditch Electoral College in favor of popular vote</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 09:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 09:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nevada could soon become the latest state to pledge to give its Electoral College votes to whichever presidential candidate wins the national popular vote.</p><p>A measure , which has passed the legislature and will soon be on the desk of Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, would bind Nevada with 14 other states into an agreement to cast their votes for the winner of the popular vote.</p><p>The shift from giving a winning candidate in each state its electoral votes has percolated through statehouses for more than a decade, but gained momentum after the 2016 election, when President Donald Trump lost the popular vote but had more electoral votes than Hillary Clinton.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/harriet-tubman-will-not-replace-andrew-jackson-on-the-20-bill-in-2020-mnuchin-says" title="Harriet Tubman will not replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill in 2020, Mnuchin says" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/Harriet_Tubman__20_bill_redesign_put_on__0_7303793_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/Harriet_Tubman__20_bill_redesign_put_on__0_7303793_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/Harriet_Tubman__20_bill_redesign_put_on__0_7303793_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/Harriet_Tubman__20_bill_redesign_put_on__0_7303793_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/Harriet_Tubman__20_bill_redesign_put_on__0_7303793_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The redesign of the $20 bill meant to feature 19th century abolitionist leader Harriet Tubman will not be happening in 2020, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Harriet Tubman will not replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill in 2020, Mnuchin says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 08:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 09:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The redesign of the $20 bill meant to feature 19th century abolitionist leader Harriet Tubman will not be happening in 2020, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. </p><p>Mnuchin said Wednesday that the $20 redesign has been put on hold in favor of redesigning the $10 and $50 bills first due to concerns about counterfeiting, elaborating that the redesign was being done to introduce new security features that would make it harder to replicate the bills.</p><p>“It is my responsibility to focus on the issue of counterfeiting and the security features,” Mnuchin said during an appearance before the House Financial Services Committee.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/task-force-to-study-blue-green-algae-solutions" title="Task force to study blue-green algae solutions" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Toxic_algae_task_force_formed_to_address_0_7303575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Toxic_algae_task_force_formed_to_address_0_7303575_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Toxic_algae_task_force_formed_to_address_0_7303575_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Toxic_algae_task_force_formed_to_address_0_7303575_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Toxic_algae_task_force_formed_to_address_0_7303575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 6 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Task force to study blue-green algae solutions</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 08:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Florida's governor has created a new task force to help clean up the state's lakes and rivers.</p><p>Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the formation of the Blue-green Algae Task Force during a news conference last month the Nathaniel P. Reed Hobe Sound National Wildlife Refuge.</p><p>"It's one thing to go and get the resources, but I want to make sure when we're applying those, we're applying it the best possible way," DeSantis said. "That we're prioritizing the projects that are the most urgent and that we're doing what we can to effectively deal with the nutrients, to deal with the algae, to deal with the red tide."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div 