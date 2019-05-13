< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Osceola, Volusia voters reject sales tax hikes LAKE MARY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Voters in two Central Florida counties cast ballots on proposed sales tax increases on Tuesday.</p> <p>Osceola County residents overwhelmingly rejected a one-cent sales tax increase by a margin of two-to-one. With over 95 percent of the vote tallied, 67 percent had voted against the increase to 33 percent in favor. Over 35,000 voters participated in the special eleciton, which represents a little more than 16 percent of all registered voters in the county.</p> <p>Voters who supported the sales tax increase said the additional funds would have helped ease congested roads in the area and funded other transportation projects. Osceola County has seen tremendous growth lately and proponents of the tax wanted to shift some of that burden to tourists, they said.</p> <p>By rejecting the one cent increase, this means the combined sales tax rate in Osceola County will remain at 7.5 percent -- the state sales tax is 6 percent while the county sales tax is 1.5 percent.</p> <p>Elsewhere, Volusia County residents were asked to consider a half-cent sales tax increase. Voters rejected the measure by 55 to 45 percent. Over 100,000 votes were cast in the special mail ballot election, representing roughly 27 pecent of all registered voters. </p> <p>The extra money would have gone toward infrastructure, water quality and flood control projects, according to its supporters. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Biden: Trump can't relate to the average family's struggles</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 08:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 08:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Joe Biden is responding to President Donald Trump's latest attack on his candidacy, saying Trump can't understand the difficult decisions that struggling families must make.</p><p>Speaking Tuesday to high-dollar donors in a suburb of Orlando, the former vice president referenced Trump's criticism a day earlier that Biden had deserted his native Pennsylvania by moving as a child to Delaware, a state he represented in the Senate for 36 years.</p><p>Biden says, "I was 10 years old, man." Biden says his family had to move after the coal industry slowed and his father lost his job.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/blind-trust-elimination-goes-to-governor-desantis" title="Blind trust elimination goes to Governor DeSantis" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/05/ron%20desantis_1551809781496.png_6854698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/05/ron%20desantis_1551809781496.png_6854698_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/05/ron%20desantis_1551809781496.png_6854698_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/05/ron%20desantis_1551809781496.png_6854698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/05/ron%20desantis_1551809781496.png_6854698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Blind trust elimination goes to Governor DeSantis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 04:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 04:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After controversy about the use of a blind trust by former Gov. Rick Scott, his successor could prevent the use of such trusts in the future.</p><p>A bill (SB 702) was formally sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday that would block public officials from placing their assets in blind trusts.</p><p>The House and Senate unanimously passed the measure, sponsored by Sen. Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa, during the legislative session that ended May 4. Scott, the wealthiest governor in state history, put his assets in a blind trust while he was in office. As a result, he did not have to publicly disclose his specific investments and business interests, as most public officials do under financial-disclosure laws.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/questions-raised-over-florida-cabinet-meeting-in-israel-1" title="Questions raised over Florida Cabinet meeting in Israel" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/31/WINK%20DeSantis%20Core%20Education.00_01_49_24.Still003_1548964507168.jpg_6702688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/31/WINK%20DeSantis%20Core%20Education.00_01_49_24.Still003_1548964507168.jpg_6702688_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/31/WINK%20DeSantis%20Core%20Education.00_01_49_24.Still003_1548964507168.jpg_6702688_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/31/WINK%20DeSantis%20Core%20Education.00_01_49_24.Still003_1548964507168.jpg_6702688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/31/WINK%20DeSantis%20Core%20Education.00_01_49_24.Still003_1548964507168.jpg_6702688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Questions raised over Florida Cabinet meeting in Israel</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">BRENDAN FARRINGTON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 04:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is going to Israel with a large contingent of business leaders - not surprisingly, especially as the GOP woos Jewish voters ahead of the 2020 presidential election. But DeSantis' plan to hold a meeting with his elected Cabinet while he's there has raised concerns about whether officials are violating the state's open-meeting laws.</p><p>When DeSantis first announced the trade mission, he noted that his attorney general, chief financial officer and agriculture commissioner would accompany him, and that the Cabinet would hold a meeting at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem during the trip, which runs from May 25 to May 31.</p><p>Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried had previously planned a trade mission to the country, but there was no apparent reason why the other two were going, except for the Cabinet meeting.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 