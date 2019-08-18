< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article>
<section id="story424417643" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424417643" data-article-version="1.0">Obama's high school basketball jersey sells for $120,000</h1>
</header> Obama's high school basketball jersey sells for $120,000 basketball jersey sells for $120,000"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424417643.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424417643");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424417643-424417618"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/GettyImages-486307258_1566147918360_7601052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/GettyImages-486307258_1566147918360_7601052_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/GettyImages-486307258_1566147918360_7601052_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/GettyImages-486307258_1566147918360_7601052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/GettyImages-486307258_1566147918360_7601052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424417643-424417618" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/GettyImages-486307258_1566147918360_7601052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/GettyImages-486307258_1566147918360_7601052_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/GettyImages-486307258_1566147918360_7601052_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/GettyImages-486307258_1566147918360_7601052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/GettyImages-486307258_1566147918360_7601052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Chip <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 01:07PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 01:08PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-424417643" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS (AP)</strong> - A basketball jersey believed to have been worn by former President Barack Obama while he was at a Honolulu prep school has sold at auction for $120,000.</p>
<p>Heritage Auctions said the jersey sold Saturday night in Dallas to a collector of American and sports artifacts who didn't wish to be identified.</p>
<p>The jersey was offered by Peter Noble, who was three years behind Obama at Punahou School. Noble, now 55 and living in Seattle, said the jersey was destined for the trash when he picked it up. More Politics Stories

Rep. Rashida Tlaib: Israel tried to silence me with demands for trip

Posted Aug 16 2019 10:23PM EDT
Updated Aug 16 2019 10:54PM EDT

It has been 48 hours of back and forth - Israel first banning Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib from a work trip. To then lifting the ban with restrictions so she could see her family - a grandmother in her 90s who lives in the West Bank. Then, she declined.

"It was pretty traumatic what I had to go through with the state of Israel and some of the demands that they were asking of me," she said Friday night. Rashida Tlaib: Israel tried to silence me with demands for trip" data-articleId="424271795" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/16/Rep__Rashida_Tlaib__Israel_tried_to_sile_0_7599203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/16/Rep__Rashida_Tlaib__Israel_tried_to_sile_0_7599203_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/16/Rep__Rashida_Tlaib__Israel_tried_to_sile_0_7599203_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/16/Rep__Rashida_Tlaib__Israel_tried_to_sile_0_7599203_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/16/Rep__Rashida_Tlaib__Israel_tried_to_sile_0_7599203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="To then lifting the ban with restrictions so she could see her family - a grandmother in her 90s who lives in the West Bank. Then, she declined." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rep. Rashida Tlaib: Israel tried to silence me with demands for trip</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 10:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 10:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It has been 48 hours of back and forth - Israel first banning Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib from a work trip. </p><p>To then lifting the ban with restrictions so she could see her family - a grandmother in her 90s who lives in the West Bank. Then, she declined.</p><p>"It was pretty traumatic what I had to go through with the state of Israel and some of the demands that they were asking of me," she said Friday night. "My uncle, everybody was like, 'You are a U.S. congresswoman, we wanted to celebrate you. 'Serious weight problem': Trump mocks supporter at rally, apparently mistaking him for protester

By Amy Lieu
Posted Aug 16 2019 02:46PM EDT
Updated Aug 16 2019 08:10PM EDT

President Donald Trump body-shamed his own supporter during a New Hampshire rally on Thursday, telling him to "go home, start exercising." 

The president's rally at Southern New Hampshire University Arena was interrupted by protesters who were holding two banners that read "Jews Against the Occupation" and another disparaging Trump's policies, according to the Washington Post. The man, who was wearing a “Trump 2020” shirt, was seated nearby and grabbed one of the protest banners and threw it over the balcony, the report said.</p><p>Trump then halted his speech, turned around and looked at the commotion behind him. Judge raises new questions in felons voting fight

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida
Posted Aug 15 2019 11:33PM EDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 11:35PM EDT

A federal judge added a new twist Thursday in the legal battle over whether convicted felons who've served their time behind bars should be required to pay court-ordered financial obligations before voting rights are restored.

Plaintiffs in the case are challenging a state law that carries out a constitutional amendment granting voting rights to felons "who have completed all terms of their sentence, including parole or probation." The amendment, approved by voters in November, excluded people "convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense."

Under a measure approved by the Republican-dominated Legislature this spring and signed into law by Gov. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge raises new questions in felons voting fight</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dara Kam, News Service of Florida </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 11:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 11:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A federal judge added a new twist Thursday in the legal battle over whether convicted felons who’ve served their time behind bars should be required to pay court-ordered financial obligations before voting rights are restored.</p><p>Plaintiffs in the case are challenging a state law that carries out a constitutional amendment granting voting rights to felons “who have completed all terms of their sentence, including parole or probation.” The amendment, approved by voters in November, excluded people “convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense.”</p><p>Under a measure approved by the Republican-dominated Legislature this spring and signed into law by Gov. Featured Videos

Forecasters monitor disorganized disturbance as it moves into the northern Atlantic

Search for missing boaters out of Port Canaveral

Annual event honors fallen Kissimmee police officers Matt Baxter, Sgt. Sam Howard

NYPD finds man wanted after 3 rice cookers found in Manhattan Sam Howard</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/annual-event-honors-fallen-kissimmee-police-officers-matt-baxter-sgt-sam-howard" data-title="Annual event honors fallen Kissimmee officers" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/annual-event-honors-fallen-kissimmee-police-officers-matt-baxter-sgt-sam-howard" addthis:title="Annual event honors fallen Kissimmee officers" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/nypd-investigating-incident-at-fulton-st-station" > <h3>NYPD finds man wanted after 3 rice cookers found in Manhattan</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/nypd-investigating-incident-at-fulton-st-station" data-title="NYPD finds wanted man after rice cooker scare" class="addthis_toolbox" Most Recent

Jaguars receiver Lee practices for 1st time in nearly a year

Brosseau's RBI single in 13th lifts Rays past Tigers 1-0

Denny Hamlin wins at Bristol Motor Speedway

First responders given free NASCAR tickets after helping with Dale Earnhardt Jr. crash

Obama's high school basketball jersey sells for $120,000 