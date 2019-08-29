< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser.  Morgan warns Gillum not to run Morgan warns Gillum not to run

By Ana Ceballos, News Service of Florida

Posted Aug 29 2019 12:17AM EDT type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426135417.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426135417");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426135417-426134392"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/29/john-morgan-andrew-gillum_1567052154775_7624255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/29/john-morgan-andrew-gillum_1567052154775_7624255_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/29/john-morgan-andrew-gillum_1567052154775_7624255_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/29/john-morgan-andrew-gillum_1567052154775_7624255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/29/john-morgan-andrew-gillum_1567052154775_7624255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426135417-426134392" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/29/john-morgan-andrew-gillum_1567052154775_7624255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" By Ana Ceballos, News Service of Florida

Posted Aug 29 2019 12:17AM EDT class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 12:17AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426135417" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF)</strong> - John Morgan, a political rainmaker, on Wednesday threatened to sue Andrew Gillum, if the Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate runs for office again. </p> <p>Morgan’s remarks to the Tiger Bay Club in Tallahassee were an escalation of a public tirade over Gillum’s decision to sit on more than $3 million ahead of the November election, which the Democrat narrowly lost to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.</p> <p>In October 2018, Morgan contributed $250,000 to Gillum’s political committee, Forward Florida. When the powerful Orlando trial lawyer asked Gillum for his money back, Morgan said he was told “no.”</p> <p>“If he does decide to run again, I do believe I have a cause of action,” Morgan told the crowd of political insiders on Wednesday. “I do believe I will sue him to get that $3.7 million back to the ones that gave at the end. I do believe that.”</p> <p>Gillum responded to Morgan’s Tiger Bay comments on social media, tweeting, “When keeping my name in your mouth makes you relevant…”</p> <p>This is not the first time bad blood between the two men has been in full view.</p> <p>Morgan and Gillum have engaged in a series of Twitter spats, with the influential lawyer raising questions about the political candidate’s unspent campaign funds.</p> <p>Morgan summed up the feud on Wednesday.</p> <p>“Andrew Gillum kept that money to promote Andrew Gillum,” he said. “I gave my money to promote things I believe in.”</p> <p>After his November loss to DeSantis, Gillum, a former Tallahassee mayor, said he would use the money to register and “re-engage” 1 million voters for next year’s presidential election.</p> <p>Morgan quipped earlier this summer --- and again on Wednesday --- that Gillum should use the money to help felons pay for restitution, fees and fines, so they can get their voting rights restored.</p> <p>Under a new law approved by the Republican-dominated state Legislature this spring, Floridians who have been convicted of felonies must pay all court-ordered financial obligations before they are eligible to have their voting rights restored. The state law carried out a constitutional amendment, approved in November, that restored voting rights to felons who have completed their sentences.</p> <p>But Gillum, responding to Morgan this summer on Twitter, insisted the money was already committed to the voter registration effort.</p> <p>“Really?” Morgan sarcastically asked Wednesday. “How many have you registered?”</p> <p>Morgan said Gillum’s move is hard to comprehend because over the years, he has learned that “it is very hard to beat money” in Florida politics.</p> <p>While he blasted Gillum for almost half of his 40-minute lunchtime talk Wednesday, Morgan also spoke about his two passions: the push to legalize medical marijuana and his latest fight to raise Florida’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.</p> <p>Morgan spent about $4 million of his and his law firm’s money backing a constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana in 2016. More than 71 percent of Floridians supported the amendment.</p> <p>Now, Morgan is bankrolling a proposed constitutional amendment that would gradually raise Florida’s minimum wage. </p> <p>In July, he gave more than $1 million to the political committee Florida For a Fair Wage, which is trying to get the amendment on the November 2020 ballot. He said it was important for him to be in Washington to deal with the storm, which the National Hurricane Center predicts will" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump cancels Poland trip as Hurricane Dorian barrels toward Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 05:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 06:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump on Thursday canceled his planned weekend trip to Poland as Hurricane Dorian barrels toward Florida.</p><p>Trump, announcing the last-minute change of plans at a Rose Garden signing ceremony, said it was "very important" for him to be in Washington to deal with the storm, which the National Hurricane Center predicts will make landfall on Labor Day as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds.</p><p>"Our highest priority is the safety and security of the American people in the path of the hurricane," Trump said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/watchdog-ex-fbi-director-james-comey-violated-fbi-policies-in-handling-of-memos" title="Watchdog: Ex-FBI director James Comey violated FBI policies in handling of memos" data-articleId="426190165" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/GETTY%20James%20Comey_1567091991071.jpg_7624690_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/GETTY%20James%20Comey_1567091991071.jpg_7624690_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/GETTY%20James%20Comey_1567091991071.jpg_7624690_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/GETTY%20James%20Comey_1567091991071.jpg_7624690_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/GETTY%20James%20Comey_1567091991071.jpg_7624690_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey speaks to members of the media at the Rayburn House Office Building after testifying to the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Watchdog: Ex-FBI director James Comey violated FBI policies in handling of memos</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 11:11AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 11:48AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>James Comey violated FBI policies in his handling of memos documenting private conversations with President Donald Trump in the weeks before Comey was fired as bureau director, the Justice Department's inspector general said Thursday.</p><p>The watchdog's office said Comey broke FBI rules by giving one memo containing unclassified information to a friend with instructions to share the contents with a reporter. Comey also failed to notify the FBI after he was dismissed that he had retained some memos in a safe at home.</p><p>Comey wrote a series of memos about conversations with Trump that he said unnerved him. Comey has said he wanted to make a record of the interactions because he was concerned Trump might later lie about them, and that he wanted to make the contents of one of the memos public in hopes of triggering the appointment of a special counsel to lead the FBI's investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/rep-omar-tweets-out-photo-death-threat-made-against-her" title="Rep. Omar releases death threat made against her, others" data-articleId="426128437" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/9%20VO%20-%20OMAR%20AT%20IMMIGRATION%20FORUM_00.01.40.05_1567029482077.png_7623201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/9%20VO%20-%20OMAR%20AT%20IMMIGRATION%20FORUM_00.01.40.05_1567029482077.png_7623201_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/9%20VO%20-%20OMAR%20AT%20IMMIGRATION%20FORUM_00.01.40.05_1567029482077.png_7623201_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/9%20VO%20-%20OMAR%20AT%20IMMIGRATION%20FORUM_00.01.40.05_1567029482077.png_7623201_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/9%20VO%20-%20OMAR%20AT%20IMMIGRATION%20FORUM_00.01.40.05_1567029482077.png_7623201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rep. Omar releases death threat made against her, others</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 05:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 11:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In a tweet Wednesday, Rep. Ilhan Omar shared the frightening text of a threat made against her while addressing security detail supporting her at an event in Minneapolis.</p><p>Rep. Omar posted the image while responding to a tweet by a reporter who shared a photo of her security on Tuesday.</p><p>In her message, Rep. Omar wrote, "I hate that we live in a world where you have to be protected from fellow humans. Jack Dorsey arrives to attend the "Tech for Good" Summit at Hotel de Marigny on May 15, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)" title="1149362482_1567196816150-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Twitter account of Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey hacked</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/man-allegedly-drove-woman-with-alzheimers-to-bank-to-have-her-pay-him-for-work-he-didnt-do"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police are searching for a Louisiana man who is accused of tricking a woman who has Alzheimer’s disease and dementia to pay him for work he didn’t do, driving her to a bank to withdraw cash. (Photo Courtesy: Denham Springs Police Department)" title="69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n THUMB_1567191860702.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man allegedly drove woman with Alzheimer's to bank to have her pay him for work he didn't do</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/boy-3-in-isolation-while-battling-cancer-receives-steady-stream-of-visitors-through-his-window"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/QUINN%2016x9_1567187650308.jpg_7627269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Superheroes, including Batman and Spiderman, arrive outside of Quinn Waters’ window on Aug. 25, 2019. (Photo credit: The Mighty Quinn / Facebook)" title="QUINN 16x9_1567187650308.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Boy, 3, in isolation while battling cancer receives steady stream of visitors through his window</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/dorian-forecast-to-become-major-hurricane-friday-as-it-spins-toward-florida"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/30/dorian-083019-5PM_1567202684693_7627722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="dorian-083019-5PM_1567202684693.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Dangerous' Dorian strengthens into Category 3 hurricane as it spins toward Florida</h3> </a> </li> </ul> 