<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story425526277" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/KSAZ-John-McCain_1566757310259_7615447_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/KSAZ-John-McCain_1566757310259_7615447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/KSAZ-John-McCain_1566757310259_7615447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/KSAZ-John-McCain_1566757310259_7615447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425526277-425526216" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/KSAZ-John-McCain_1566757310259_7615447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/KSAZ-John-McCain_1566757310259_7615447_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/KSAZ-John-McCain_1566757310259_7615447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/KSAZ-John-McCain_1566757310259_7615447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/KSAZ-John-McCain_1566757310259_7615447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 02:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 02:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425526277" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Meghan McCain marked one year since the death of her beloved father, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) in August 2018.</p> <p>"Last year tomorrow, August 25th was the worst day of my life. I lost my hero," "The View" co-host tweeted with a photo of her and her father's hands. "I miss my father every single day, I will for the rest of my life. Grief is omnipresent and relentless. For every single person who has sent prayers, love & support to my family, we are truly grateful."</p> <p>Meghan, 34, then <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/meghan-mccain-john-mccain-death-anniversary">announced she would be off social media</a> for the next several days.</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Last year tomorrow, August 25th was the worst day of my life. I lost my hero. I miss my father every single day, I will for the rest of my life. Grief is omnipresent and relentless. For every single person who has sent prayers, love & support to my family, we are truly grateful <a href="https://t.co/3kaPTTGJHf">pic.twitter.com/3kaPTTGJHf</a></p> — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) <a href="https://twitter.com/MeghanMcCain/status/1165298566866165761?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 24, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p> </p> <p>"On this anniversary until his birthday after the 29th I am going to take a break from social media for reflection," she wrote. "The memory of my father's life continues to guide me today, as it always will. Remember to cherish your loved ones and be grateful for every moment you have with them. I still can’t believe my heart didn’t stop when yours did Dad..."</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">On this anniversary until his birthday after the 29th I am going to take a break from social media. The memory of my father's life continues to guide me today, as it always will. Remember to cherish your loved ones. I still can’t believe my heart didn’t stop when yours did, Dad.. <a href="https://t.co/WLYlPZTm8c">pic.twitter.com/WLYlPZTm8c</a></p> — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) <a href="https://twitter.com/MeghanMcCain/status/1165298968307232768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 24, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p> </p> <p>In April, Meghan revealed she hadn't been home to Arizona since her father's death, captioning an Instagram video, “241 days. I made you teach Ben how to grill your dry ribs because I knew at some point you wouldn’t be able to. I miss you every. single. day. I still can’t go back home to Arizona.”</p> <p>Sen. Joe Walsh to challenge Trump in 2020 GOP primary" data-articleId="425527841" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/221_1566748260543_7615082_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/221_1566748260543_7615082_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/221_1566748260543_7615082_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/221_1566748260543_7615082_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/221_1566748260543_7615082_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo: Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ex-Rep. Joe Walsh to challenge Trump in 2020 GOP primary</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 09:37AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 02:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Joe Walsh, a former Illinois congressman, says he'll challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2020. The tea party favorite argues that Trump is unfit for the White House.</p><p>Walsh announced his candidacy during an interview on ABC's "This Week'" on Sunday. Also in the race is Bill Weld, a former Massachusetts governor.</p><p>Walsh won a House seat from suburban Chicago in the 2010 tea party wave, but lost reelection in 2012 and has since hosted a radio talk show.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/desantis-seeking-best-value-speed-on-road-projects" title="DeSantis seeking 'best value,' speed on road projects" data-articleId="425394983" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/i-4-ultimate-downtown_1565319114449_7582974_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/i-4-ultimate-downtown_1565319114449_7582974_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/i-4-ultimate-downtown_1565319114449_7582974_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/i-4-ultimate-downtown_1565319114449_7582974_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/i-4-ultimate-downtown_1565319114449_7582974_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DeSantis seeking 'best value,' speed on road projects</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 11:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 11:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With an eye on traffic headaches throughout the Sunshine State, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he has expressed concerns to the head of the Florida Department of Transportation about the cost and length of time to get projects completed.</p><p>"I think if you look at some of the price tags in these things, I just want to make sure we are getting the best value," the governor told reporters in Orlando on Friday, following a speech to members of the Florida Realtors Association.</p><p>DeSantis added that he would like to see infrastructure projects done "as soon as possible and not take forever and a day." The Republican governor, who took office in January, added, "We are working on ways to be able to do that. … I have talked to the DOT secretary, and he understands that that is a concern of mine."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/florida-democrats-fail-to-force-special-session-on-guns-1" title="Florida Democrats fail to force special session on guns" data-articleId="425357131" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida Democrats fail to force special session on guns</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 08:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>House Republicans have killed an effort by their Democratic colleagues to call the state Legislature to Tallahassee to address gun violence in a special session.</p><p>In straight party-line votes, 56 House Republicans voted against the special session proposal, making it impossible for the Democrats to reach the required 60 percent support, according to the latest tally released Friday evening by the Florida Department of State.</p><p>Democrats needed 72 of 120 votes in the House and 24 of 40 in the Senate to require the special session. The polling that began Wednesday showed 30 House Democrats have voted in support of the special session. 