Man arrested at Trump resort; was there to talk 'trillions'

Posted Jan 03 2019 10:29AM EST (AP)</strong> - Authorities say a man was arrested for trespassing after he drove up to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, told a Secret Service agent he was there to talk to the president about "his $6.3 trillion" and refused to leave.</p><p>Florida court documents show 30-year-old Brian Whitehurst pulled up to the president's resort Sunday afternoon and told Secret Service Agent Tim Donohue he needed to talk to the president about the trillions of dollars. It's unclear what he was referring to. Donohue and a Mar-a-Lago security official told Whitehurst he had to leave, but he refused, saying he had a reservation.</p><p>Palm Beach police arrested Whitehurst on a misdemeanor trespassing charge and released him. "Fritz" Hollings, the silver-haired Democrat who helped shepherd South Carolina through desegregation as governor and went on to serve six terms in the U.S. Senate, has died. He was 97.</p><p>Family spokesman Andy Brack, who also served at times for Hollings as spokesman during his Senate career, said Hollings died at his home on the Isle of Palms early Saturday.</p><p>Hollings, whose long and colorful political career included an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, retired from the Senate in 2005, one of the last of the larger-than-life Democrats who dominated politics in the South.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/chelsea-handler-says-trump-s-2016-win-sent-her-to-a-shrink-hooked-her-on-marijuana" title="Chelsea Handler says Trump's 2016 win sent her to a shrink, hooked her on marijuana" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/06/GETTY%20trump%20handler_1554566510694.png_7072943_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/06/GETTY%20trump%20handler_1554566510694.png_7072943_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Chelsea Handler says Trump's 2016 win sent her to a shrink, hooked her on marijuana"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/06/GETTY%20trump%20handler_1554566510694.png_7072943_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/06/GETTY%20trump%20handler_1554566510694.png_7072943_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Chelsea Handler says Trump's 2016 win sent her to a shrink, hooked her on marijuana"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chelsea Handler says Trump's 2016 win sent her to a shrink, hooked her on marijuana</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 06 2019 12:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Comedian and activist Chelsea Handler shared Friday that she had to seek out a psychiatrist after Donald Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential election.</p><p>Handler explained during an appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher” that she went through a “midlife identity crisis” after Trump shocked the world by defeating Hillary Clinton for the nation's highest office, saying she never felt her life feel “so unhinged.”</p><p> “I had to pay a psychiatrist to listen to me b---- about Donald Trump for about the first three weeks,” Handler told Maher. “And then once when we got past that and got to the real stuff, I realized the parallel there was my world becoming unhinged when I was a little girl, my brother died when I was nine years old. I had never related the two, but for me, as I can imagine it must have been for so many people, it was an emotional trigger of everything being destabilized and I realized how spoiled and privileged I had been all my life and realize to be this upset and this on-a-ten every day and the outrage and the anger, I just wanted to f---ing fight people, you know? And I was like, ‘I have to go see a psychiatrist.’”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/senator-scott-im-going-to-fight-for-puerto-rico" title="Senator Scott: I'm going to fight for Puerto Rico" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/05/Senator_Scott_hold_Puerto_Rico_roundtabl_0_7068414_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/05/Senator_Scott_hold_Puerto_Rico_roundtabl_0_7068414_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Senator Scott: I'm going to fight for Puerto Rico"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/05/Senator_Scott_hold_Puerto_Rico_roundtabl_0_7068414_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/05/Senator_Scott_hold_Puerto_Rico_roundtabl_0_7068414_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Senator Scott: I'm going to fight for Puerto Rico"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Senator Scott: I'm going to fight for Puerto Rico</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Robert Guaderrama, FOX 35 Orlando </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 05 2019 09:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 05 2019 11:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>U.S. Senator Rick Scott sat down with members of Central Florida’s Puerto Rican community to get an update on the situation on the island. </p><p>The meeting comes in the wake of the Disaster Relief Bill being struck down Monday. It would have provided $600 million for Puerto Rico.</p><p>“Unfortunately, Chuck Schumer decided to stop it. 