Lawmakers refile tax break for diapers, incontinence items Posted Aug 22 2019 07:04PM EDT (NSF)</strong> - Florida lawmakers once again are being asked to consider a sales-tax exemption for diapers and incontinence products.</p> <p>Orlando Democratic Rep. Amy Mercado on Thursday filed a proposal (HB 87) for the 2020 session, which will start in January. State Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, has filed an identical measure (SB 54).</p> <p>The proposals would exempt diapers, incontinence undergarments, incontinence pads and incontinence liners from sales taxes. Book’s bill has already been assigned to hearings in three Senate committees.</p> <p>Book and Mercado backed the idea in the 2019 session, with the proposal clearing two Senate committees and for a time considered for inclusion in a tax relief package. Florida Democrats fail to force special session on guns

Posted Aug 23 2019 08:04PM EDT

House Republicans have killed an effort by their Democratic colleagues to call the state Legislature to Tallahassee to address gun violence in a special session.

In straight party-line votes, 56 House Republicans voted against the special session proposal, making it impossible for the Democrats to reach the required 60 percent support, according to the latest tally released Friday evening by the Florida Department of State.

Democrats needed 72 of 120 votes in the House and 24 of 40 in the Senate to require the special session. The polling that began Wednesday showed 30 House Democrats have voted in support of the special session. In the Senate, voting also was split along party lines, with 16 Republicans against and 10 Democrats in favor of the session. Rep. Seth Moulton ends Democratic presidential primary bid Seth Moulton ends Democratic presidential primary bid" data-articleId="425302688" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Rep__Seth_Moulton_ends_Democratic_presid_0_7612612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Rep__Seth_Moulton_ends_Democratic_presid_0_7612612_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Rep__Seth_Moulton_ends_Democratic_presid_0_7612612_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Rep__Seth_Moulton_ends_Democratic_presid_0_7612612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Rep__Seth_Moulton_ends_Democratic_presid_0_7612612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Moulton announced the end of his campaign during remarks to the Democratic National Committee at their summer meeting Friday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rep. Posted Aug 23 2019 03:11PM EDT
Updated Aug 23 2019 04:05PM EDT Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton is exiting the Democratic presidential primary race, becoming the second 2020 candidate to drop out this week as the field narrows.

Moulton announced the end of his campaign during remarks to the Democratic National Committee at their summer meeting Friday.

He says, "Though this campaign is not ending the way we hoped, I am leaving this race knowing that we raised issues that are vitally important to the American people and our future." Most Recent Orioles set mark for HRs allowed in late-night loss to Rays Arguments set in Parkland liability dispute Florida Democrats fail to force special session on guns Senate resolves Hammer complaint Senate resolves Hammer complaint News Weather Traffic
About Us Video
Follow Us FOX 35 News App
FOX 35 Weather App 