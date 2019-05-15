< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="406983188" data-article-version="1.0">Kamala Harris wants ban on importing AR-15-style assault weapons</h1>
</header> data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-406983188-406983146"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/15/GETTY_kamala%20harris_051519_1557932120807.png_7264604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/15/GETTY_kamala%20harris_051519_1557932120807.png_7264604_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/15/GETTY_kamala%20harris_051519_1557932120807.png_7264604_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/15/GETTY_kamala%20harris_051519_1557932120807.png_7264604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/15/GETTY_kamala%20harris_051519_1557932120807.png_7264604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-406983188-406983146" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/15/GETTY_kamala%20harris_051519_1557932120807.png_7264604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 10:58AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/09/GETTY_ar15%20assault%20rifle_050919_1557437212002.png_7241205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Petition tops 42,000 for 'assault weapons' ban</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/booker-vows-to-bring-fight-to-the-nra-like-never-before-with-gun-control-proposals"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/06/GETTY_corey%20booker_050619_1557158735277.png_7223636_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Booker to bring fight to the NRA like never before</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NASHUA, N.H. (AP)</strong> - Kamala Harris wants to ban the importation of AR-15-style assault weapons by executive action if elected president.</p> <p>On Wednesday, the Democratic senator from California is set to detail her proposal to stop importing the weapons until the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives can analyze whether the ban should be permanent.</p> <p>Harris has previously said she would take executive action on gun violence if Congress failed to pass comprehensive gun safety measures in her first 100 days.</p> <p>She is seeking near-universal background checks by anyone who sells five or more guns annually; revoking the licenses of law-breaking gun manufacturers and dealers; reversing President Donald Trump's change to the definition of "fugitive from justice"; and closing a loophole to prevent dating partners convicted of domestic violence from buying guns.</p> <p><em>The Associated Press contributed to this report. </em></p> <p><u><strong>Read more POLITICAL news:</strong></u></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/ap-sources-panel-reaches-deal-with-trump-jr-for-interview">AP sources: Panel reaches deal with Trump Jr. for interview</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/3-florida-radio-stations-plan-to-air-trump-speeches-every-hour-every-day-until-2020-election">3 Florida radio stations plan to air Trump speeches every hour, every day until 2020 election</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/president-trump-targets-pell-grant-money-for-nasa-s-budget-boost">President Trump targets Pell Grant money for NASA's budget boost</a></strong></li> </ul> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Politics" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402479" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Politics Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/politics/questions-linger-after-hacking-revelation" title="Questions linger after hacking revelation" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/russian-election-hacking_1558062047844_7279681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/russian-election-hacking_1558062047844_7279681_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/russian-election-hacking_1558062047844_7279681_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/russian-election-hacking_1558062047844_7279681_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/russian-election-hacking_1558062047844_7279681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Questions linger after hacking revelation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jim Turner, News Service of Florida </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 11:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and other members of Florida’s congressional delegation on Thursday backed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ statement that election records in two unidentified counties were hacked by Russians during the 2016 campaign.</p><p>But questions continue to linger.</p><p>Scott, who was governor from 2011 to early this year, said in a statement that he --- like DeSantis --- is unable to reveal the counties. The inability to identify the counties has upset lawmakers from both parties.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/report-sources-identify-florida-s-washington-county-as-1-of-2-in-russian-hack" title="Report: Sources identify Florida's Washington County as 1 of 2 in Russian hack" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/Officials_unsure_if_Russia_changed_voter_0_7279940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/Officials_unsure_if_Russia_changed_voter_0_7279940_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/Officials_unsure_if_Russia_changed_voter_0_7279940_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/Officials_unsure_if_Russia_changed_voter_0_7279940_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/Officials_unsure_if_Russia_changed_voter_0_7279940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="According to a report from the Washington Post, one of the Florida counties whose election database was hacked is Washington County." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Report: Sources identify Florida's Washington County as 1 of 2 in Russian hack</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Evan Axelbank, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 09:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 11:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>According to a report from the Washington Post , one of the Florida counties whose election database was hacked is Washington County.</p><p>Two unnamed officials told the Washington Post the Russian military's spy agency hacked into the election database of the Panhandle county, which has about 25,000 residents, during the 2016 election.</p><p>Meanwhile, Florida's congressional delegation got a classified briefing Thursday from the FBI about the attack on two county election servers . They emerged more worried than before after investigators could not confirm voter data was not changed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/desantis-caught-off-guard-by-plan-to-bring-migrants-to-south-florida" title="Plan to bring 1,000 migrants a month to South Florida catches DeSantis off guard" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/26/DeSantis-sanctuary-cities_1551226453804_6827390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/26/DeSantis-sanctuary-cities_1551226453804_6827390_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/26/DeSantis-sanctuary-cities_1551226453804_6827390_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/26/DeSantis-sanctuary-cities_1551226453804_6827390_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/26/DeSantis-sanctuary-cities_1551226453804_6827390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Plan to bring 1,000 migrants a month to South Florida catches DeSantis off guard</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">News Service of Florida </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 06:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 08:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The federal government plans to release hundreds of migrants into Broward and Palm Beach counties starting next week, blindsiding Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump’s efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.</p><p>The Republican governor’s office said DeSantis was not informed of the plan, adding that Florida counties do not have the resources to accommodate an “influx of illegal immigrants.” Local officials said the plan involves releasing about 1,000 migrants a month, split between the counties.</p><p>The plan for U.S. Customs and Border Protection to transport about 500 migrants a month to each county was confirmed Thursday by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and local officials in both counties. Kim Maroe, a Broward County spokeswoman, said County Mayor Mark Bogen talked to DeSantis’ chief of staff, Shane Strum, on Wednesday about the federal government’s plans.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/beautiful-drone-footage-captures-school-of-stingrays-swimming-off-coast-of-australia"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/school%20of%20rays%20for%20web_1558091655106.png_7280685_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo courtesy: DRONESHARKAPP/instagram/Facebook" title="school of rays for web_1558091655106.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Beautiful! Drone footage captures school of stingrays swimming off coast of Australia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/arrest-made-in-connection-to-murder-of-missing-wva-girl-sheriffs-office-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/Andy%20Jackson%20-%20MUG_1558056397039.png_7278699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Andy J. McCauley Jr. (Eastern Regional Jail)" title="Andy J. McCauley Jr-401720. - MUG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Arrest made in connection to murder of missing W.Va. girl, sheriff's office says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/restaurants-theme-parks-military-and-veteran-discounts-offered-during-month-of-may"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/military_1558055306245_7278928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Soldiers from the U.S. Army's 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, salute during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner on February 27, 2014 in Fort Knox, Kentucky. (Photo by Luke Sharrett/Getty Images)" title="Soldiers and flag GETTY-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Restaurants, theme parks: Military and veteran discounts offered during month of May</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/report-sources-identify-florida-s-washington-county-as-1-of-2-in-russian-hack"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/P-FLORIDA%20ELECTION%20HACKING%2010_WTVTe503_146.mxf.00_01_21_13.Still003_1558056160166.jpg_7278698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-FLORIDA ELECTION HACKING 10_WTVTe503_146.mxf.00_01_21_13.Still003_1558056160166.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Report: Sources identify Florida's Washington County as 1 of 2 in Russian hack</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2704_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2704"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/plane-lands-on-i-4-after-pilot-says-he-ran-out-of-fuel" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/plane%20on%20i4_1558085436467.png_7280278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/plane%20on%20i4_1558085436467.png_7280278_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/plane%20on%20i4_1558085436467.png_7280278_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/plane%20on%20i4_1558085436467.png_7280278_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/plane%20on%20i4_1558085436467.png_7280278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Plane lands on I-4 after pilot says he ran out of fuel</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/beautiful-drone-footage-captures-school-of-stingrays-swimming-off-coast-of-australia" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/school%20of%20rays%20for%20web_1558091655106.png_7280685_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/school%20of%20rays%20for%20web_1558091655106.png_7280685_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/school%20of%20rays%20for%20web_1558091655106.png_7280685_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/school%20of%20rays%20for%20web_1558091655106.png_7280685_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/school%20of%20rays%20for%20web_1558091655106.png_7280685_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;DRONESHARKAPP&#x2f;instagram&#x2f;Facebook" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Beautiful! Drone footage captures school of stingrays swimming off coast of Australia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/image-of-jesus-shining-through-the-clouds-goes-viral" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/jesus-in-sky-CEN_1558090192111_7281012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/jesus-in-sky-CEN_1558090192111_7281012_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/jesus-in-sky-CEN_1558090192111_7281012_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/jesus-in-sky-CEN_1558090192111_7281012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/jesus-in-sky-CEN_1558090192111_7281012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;CEN" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Image of Jesus shining through the clouds goes viral</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/internet-sensation-grumpy-cat-dies-at-age-7" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20grump%20cat_1558087256310.png_7280282_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20grump%20cat_1558087256310.png_7280282_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20grump%20cat_1558087256310.png_7280282_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20grump%20cat_1558087256310.png_7280282_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20grump%20cat_1558087256310.png_7280282_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Internet sensation 'Grumpy Cat' dies at age 7</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hot-under-collar-florida-students-faint-during-presentation-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;via&#x20;Pixabay" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hot under collar: Florida students faint during presentation</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2497_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_TWO_BASE' href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Jobs at Fox 35</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35News"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/Fox35News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox35news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox35"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox35weather/id508798735" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wofl.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact 