Governor Scott heading to Jerusalem

Posted: May 03 2018 10:42AM EDT

Video Posted: May 03 2018 10:19AM EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 WOFL) - Governor Rick Scott is heading to Jerusalem.

He is attending the opening of the U.S. Embassy there on May 14th.

The embassy opening will coincide with Israel's 70th anniversary.

