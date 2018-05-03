Governor Scott heading to Jerusalem
ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 WOFL) - Governor Rick Scott is heading to Jerusalem.
He is attending the opening of the U.S. Embassy there on May 14th.
The embassy opening will coincide with Israel's 70th anniversary.
