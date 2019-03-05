< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Governor DeSantis to sign ban on officials' blind trusts https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/05/ron%20desantis_1551809781496.png_6854698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/05/ron%20desantis_1551809781496.png_6854698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 04:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410782076" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NEWS SERVICE FLORIDA)</strong> - Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will sign a bill that would prevent elected officials from using blind trusts --- an issue that led to a controversy involving former Gov. Rick Scott. DeSantis, who has a Wednesday deadline to act on the bill (SB 702), gave his support to the measure Tuesday after a Cabinet meeting.</p> <p>“I read the legislation. I think it makes sense, so I will sign it,” DeSantis said.</p> <p>Scott, the wealthiest governor in Florida history, put his assets in a blind trust while he was in state office. As a result, he did not have to publicly disclose his specific investments and business interests, as most public officials do under financial-disclosure laws.</p> <p>Scott, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in November, argued that using a blind trust, controlled by a trustee, shielded him from potential conflicts of interest. But the move drew controversy and a legal challenge by Tallahassee attorney Don Hinkle, who sought to require Scott to disclose more information about his assets.</p> <p>The 1st District Court of Appeal in November blocked the case.</p> <p><em>The Associated Press contributed to this report.</em></p> More Politics Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/office%20ron%20desantis_ron%20desantis%20israel%202_052719_1558955265374.png_7315249_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/office%20ron%20desantis_ron%20desantis%20israel%202_052719_1558955265374.png_7315249_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/office%20ron%20desantis_ron%20desantis%20israel%202_052719_1558955265374.png_7315249_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/office%20ron%20desantis_ron%20desantis%20israel%202_052719_1558955265374.png_7315249_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/office%20ron%20desantis_ron%20desantis%20israel%202_052719_1558955265374.png_7315249_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida governor: Meeting in Israel didn't violate law</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">BRENDAN FARRINGTON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 04:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended a meeting he held with the state's independently elected Cabinet in Israel last week, saying Tuesday that a lawsuit filed by an open government watchdog group and several media outlets challenging the legality of the meeting was "frivolous."</p><p>DeSantis' remarks came after meeting with the Cabinet in the state Capitol six days after their meeting at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. He was asked about the lawsuit filed by the First Amendment Foundation and several news outlets claiming the meeting violated the state constitution and laws that require meetings be accessible to the public.</p><p>The Jerusalem meeting was streamed live by The FLORIDA Channel and reporters from Florida were in attendance. It was also shown live on screens in the Cabinet's usual meeting room at the Capitol, and a conference line was used in case any Floridians wanted to comment on the discussion DeSantis and the Cabinet had with Israeli experts on water supplies and emergency response. None did.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/florida-lawmaker-denounced-for-response-to-kill-gays-remark-1" title="Florida lawmaker denounced for response to kill gays remark" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/florida%20house%20gov_mike%20hill_060419_1559660351293.png_7350744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/florida%20house%20gov_mike%20hill_060419_1559660351293.png_7350744_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/florida%20house%20gov_mike%20hill_060419_1559660351293.png_7350744_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/florida%20house%20gov_mike%20hill_060419_1559660351293.png_7350744_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/florida%20house%20gov_mike%20hill_060419_1559660351293.png_7350744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida lawmaker denounced for response to kill gays remark</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 10:59AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Republican Florida lawmaker is being admonished by his own party for his response to a suggestion that gay people be put to death.</p><p>Rep. Mike Hill had an exchange with constituents during a meeting at Pensacola City Hall last month in which one man said the Bible's 1 Corinthians calls for a man having an affair with another man to be put to death.</p><p>"It says that in the Old Testament, too," Hill replied.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/trump-administration-puts-new-restrictions-on-us-travel-to-cuba" title="Trump administration puts new restrictions on U.S. travel to Cuba" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/04/Trump_administration_puts_new_restrictio_0_7350338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/04/Trump_administration_puts_new_restrictio_0_7350338_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/04/Trump_administration_puts_new_restrictio_0_7350338_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/04/Trump_administration_puts_new_restrictio_0_7350338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/04/Trump_administration_puts_new_restrictio_0_7350338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Trump administration is imposing major new travel restrictions on visits to Cuba by U.S. citizens, including a ban on many forms of educational and recreational travel." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump administration puts new restrictions on U.S. travel to Cuba</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 09:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 09:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Trump administration is imposing major new travel restrictions on visits to Cuba by U.S. citizens, including a ban on many forms of educational and recreational travel.</p><p>A Treasury Department statement says the U.S. will no longer allow the group educational and cultural trips known as “people to people” travel to the island.</p><p>Those “people to people” trips have been used by thousands of American citizens to visit the island even before the U.S. restored formal relations with the communist government in December 2014.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/grand-jury-delves-into-school-safety" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/12/school%20guardians%20school%20safety%20officers%20school%20safety%20resource%20officers_1531442608207.png_5790414_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/12/school%20guardians%20school%20safety%20officers%20school%20safety%20resource%20officers_1531442608207.png_5790414_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/12/school%20guardians%20school%20safety%20officers%20school%20safety%20resource%20officers_1531442608207.png_5790414_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/12/school%20guardians%20school%20safety%20officers%20school%20safety%20resource%20officers_1531442608207.png_5790414_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/12/school%20guardians%20school%20safety%20officers%20school%20safety%20resource%20officers_1531442608207.png_5790414_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Grand jury delves into school safety</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/florida-thief-takes-blowtorch-to-atm-welds-it-shut-instead-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/20/stolen-ATM_1545362508580_6549638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/20/stolen-ATM_1545362508580_6549638_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/20/stolen-ATM_1545362508580_6549638_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/20/stolen-ATM_1545362508580_6549638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/20/stolen-ATM_1545362508580_6549638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida thief takes blowtorch to ATM, welds it shut instead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/maine-legislators-ok-assisted-suicide-bill-goes-to-governor-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.00.37.10_1493167451380_3204450_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.00.37.10_1493167451380_3204450_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.00.37.10_1493167451380_3204450_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.00.37.10_1493167451380_3204450_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.00.37.10_1493167451380_3204450_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Maine legislators OK assisted suicide; bill goes to governor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/bucs-coaches-teammates-get-first-look-at-suh-in-pewter-and-red" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/still-2019-06-04-16h18m10s634_1559679558824_7351343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/still-2019-06-04-16h18m10s634_1559679558824_7351343_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/still-2019-06-04-16h18m10s634_1559679558824_7351343_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/still-2019-06-04-16h18m10s634_1559679558824_7351343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/still-2019-06-04-16h18m10s634_1559679558824_7351343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bucs coaches, teammates get first look at Suh in pewter and red</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-lawmakers-demand-migrant-teen-facility-be-shut-down-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida lawmakers demand migrant teen facility be shut down</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 