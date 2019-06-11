< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <article> <section id="story422675690" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422675690" data-article-version="1.0">Governor DeSantis cites 'recesses of the internet' in attacks</h1> </header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Governor DeSantis cites 'recesses of the internet' in attacks&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/governor-desantis-cites-recesses-of-the-internet-in-attacks" data-title="Governor DeSantis cites 'recesses of the internet' in attacks" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/governor-desantis-cites-recesses-of-the-internet-in-attacks" addthis:title="Governor DeSantis cites 'recesses of the internet' in attacks"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422675690.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422675690");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422675690-412033883"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/governor%20ron%20desantis_1560269791610.png_7382886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/governor%20ron%20desantis_1560269791610.png_7382886_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/governor%20ron%20desantis_1560269791610.png_7382886_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/governor%20ron%20desantis_1560269791610.png_7382886_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/governor%20ron%20desantis_1560269791610.png_7382886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422675690-412033883" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/governor%20ron%20desantis_1560269791610.png_7382886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/governor%20ron%20desantis_1560269791610.png_7382886_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/governor%20ron%20desantis_1560269791610.png_7382886_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/governor%20ron%20desantis_1560269791610.png_7382886_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/governor%20ron%20desantis_1560269791610.png_7382886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 04:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422675690" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NEWS SERVICE FLORIDA)</strong> - Gov. Ron DeSantis pointed to "recesses of the internet" where people can share "vile" views and a need to look at white nationalism --- along with other causes --- when asked Wednesday about tackling mass violence.</p><p>But he also said, after a Purple Heart dedication ceremony at Tallahassee National Cemetery, that it's not productive to any gun-safety dialogue to focus on partisan politics, as Democrats continued to criticize President Donald Trump after two mass shootings over the weekend.</p><p>"I have no interest in being part of people's political narratives. I understand the narratives. I've seen it for years and years," said DeSantis, an ally of the president. "I'm trying to focus on solutions, and that's why we've been forward looking on our threat assessment strategy."</p><p>Trump is facing accusations that his immigration rhetoric inspired a man who posted warnings online of a "Hispanic invasion" before killing 22 people at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart on Saturday. A separate mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, on Sunday, left 10 people dead, including the shooter, who had opposed Trump in online postings. The FBI has said the man may have been motivated by "violent ideologies." </p><p>DeSantis' comments Wednesday came as state Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami, called for him and Attorney General Ashley Moody to repudiate "the rhetoric of hate spewing from the White House."</p><p>"DeSantis continues his failure to criticize Trump's relentless attacks on immigrants, such as during Trump's campaign appearance in the Florida Panhandle in May when a supporter responded, ‘shoot them,' in reply to Trump's question over how to stop border crossings," Taddeo said in a prepared statement. "Like many of his fellow Republicans, DeSantis avoids addressing Trump's hateful rhetoric when weighing in on what to do in response to these ongoing tragedies."</p><p>Taddeo also criticized Moody's recent request that the Florida Supreme Court block a proposed constitutional amendment that would prevent possession of assault weapons and the state's pending appeal of a circuit judge's ruling that struck down a law threatening tough penalties for local officials and governments that approve gun regulations.</p><p>Moody spokeswoman Lauren Schenone did not address Taddeo's charges when responding to a request for comment. Instead, Schenone said Moody made the filings to carry out her obligations under Florida law.</p><p>DeSantis said delving into every word said by a politician as a way to find fault for a mass shooting only makes it harder to have discussions about preventive measures. While Democrats have focused on Trump's rhetoric, DeSantis, a former congressman, brought up a 2017 incident in which an activist who had worked on Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' 2016 campaign shot four people, including Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise, during a GOP congressional baseball team practice.</p><p>"Absent of someone saying, ‘Hey, go do this,' to try to cherry pick someone saying one thing and saying this led to that, I don't think that's productive," DeSantis said. "That's why I never blamed Bernie for (the) shooting (at) our baseball (practice), because as much as I disagree with what he (Sanders) says, what that individual did was not justifiable, and there was nothing that was said that would justify you doing that."</p><p>The El Paso and Dayton shootings could help fuel debate in Tallahassee about gun-control issues and ideas for preventing mass violence.</p><p>Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, on Monday directed Senate Infrastructure and Security Chairman Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa, to lead efforts to determine if any further action is needed after laws were enacted in the wake of the Feb. 14, 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.</p><p>Part of the 2018 law, which raised the minimum age from 18 to 21 and required a three-day waiting period for purchasing rifles and other long guns, established what is known as the "red flag" law, which allows law enforcement agencies to seize firearms from people they believe may pose a threat to themselves or others.</p><p>DeSantis said that while it may still be too early to determine the impact of the mental-health aspects of the 2018 law --- about 1,600 orders have been issued --- he supports a proactive approach by law enforcement.</p><p>"You have the guy in El Paso, which obviously that was like an ethno-nationalist motivation. Obviously, the Pulse nightclub (mass shooting in Orlando in 2017) was militant Islam. And then you have some people who are just crazy, there's not necessarily a clear motivation," DeSantis said. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 11:17AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 01:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - President Donald Trump defended his rhetoric Wednesday as he headed out to offer a message of healing and unity in El Paso and Dayton, where he was to be met by unusual hostility from people who fault his own incendiary words as contributing to last weekend's mass shootings.</p><p>The mayors of both cities were calling for Trump to change the way he talks about immigrants. Multiple protests were planned. And Democratic presidential candidates continued to criticize him, including former Rep. And Democratic presidential candidates continued to criticize him, including former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who will address a counter-rally in his hometown of El Paso during the president's visit.</p><p>As he left the White House, Trump defended his rhetoric while strongly criticizing those who say he bears some responsibility for the nation's divisions, returning to political arguing even as he called for unity.</p> © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. On Thursday, Buttigieg will address the National Association of Black Journalists Convention in Aventura, Florida. Over the past few days, Buttigieg has been ramping up his outreach to Democratic Party superdelegates with a phone call to them outlining the scope of his 2020 presidential campaign. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/governor%20ron%20desantis_1560269791610.png_7382886_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/governor%20ron%20desantis_1560269791610.png_7382886_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/governor%20ron%20desantis_1560269791610.png_7382886_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/governor%20ron%20desantis_1560269791610.png_7382886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Governor DeSantis cites 'recesses of the internet' in attacks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/attractions/cookie-dough-food-truck-coming-to-disney-springs-this-month" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/DISNEY%20BLOG_cookie%20dough%20disney%20springs_080719_1565207768798.png_7578676_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/DISNEY%20BLOG_cookie%20dough%20disney%20springs_080719_1565207768798.png_7578676_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/DISNEY%20BLOG_cookie%20dough%20disney%20springs_080719_1565207768798.png_7578676_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/DISNEY%20BLOG_cookie%20dough%20disney%20springs_080719_1565207768798.png_7578676_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/DISNEY%20BLOG_cookie%20dough%20disney%20springs_080719_1565207768798.png_7578676_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cookie dough food truck coming to Disney Springs this month</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/armed-man-reported-at-gannett-building-fairfax-county-police-responding" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/WTTG_USATodayHQ_1565198555353_7578713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/WTTG_USATodayHQ_1565198555353_7578713_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/WTTG_USATodayHQ_1565198555353_7578713_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/WTTG_USATodayHQ_1565198555353_7578713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/WTTG_USATodayHQ_1565198555353_7578713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>All clear given at USA Today headquarters after reports of armed ex-employee inside building, police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/publix-chicken-tender-subs-go-on-sale-this-week" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/chicken-sub-publix_1558048776303_7278356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/chicken-sub-publix_1558048776303_7278356_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/chicken-sub-publix_1558048776303_7278356_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/chicken-sub-publix_1558048776303_7278356_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/chicken-sub-publix_1558048776303_7278356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Publix chicken tender subs go on sale this week</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/canadian-police-say-2-bodies-found-believed-to-be-fugitives-suspected-in-3-slayings" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/canadian%20suspects_1565206270918.jpg_7578895_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/canadian%20suspects_1565206270918.jpg_7578895_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/canadian%20suspects_1565206270918.jpg_7578895_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/canadian%20suspects_1565206270918.jpg_7578895_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 