Fried takes on Trump ahead of Orlando rally

Posted Jun 17 2019 10:17PM EDT id="relatedHeadlines-413234409" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF)</strong> - Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the state's top elected Democrat, on Monday welcomed President Donald Trump to the state by blasting him and other Republicans on women's rights.</p><p>Fried posted a video on social media, highlighting a speech she gave to Florida Democrats during the state party's annual Leadership Blue gathering this month. In that speech, she put a major focus on fighting back against legislation that restricts abortion rights.</p><p>"They (Republicans) want to take us back to a time long since past," Fried says in the video. "A time when women couldn't vote. A time when we couldn't own property. A time when women were expected to sit down, shut up and stay at home barefoot and pregnant. They are not pro-life. They are anti-woman."</p><p>Fried released the video on the day before Trump will hold a rally in Orlando to formally announce his 2020 re-election bid. Trump also tweeted Monday in advance of the rally, announcing plans for "building large movie screens outside" the Orlando venue to "take care of everybody." 