<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409356841" data-article-version="1.0">Florida, Israeli officials to work together on key issues</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 01:40PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> Ron DeSantis signed agreements with Israel officials to work on issues like space technology, agriculture, protecting water and cybersecurity.</p> <p>The agreements were part of a full schedule Tuesday, the third day of DeSantis' trade mission to Israel. His delegation also a toured of the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation.</p> <p>Florida emergency management director Jared Moskowitz toured the Gaza strip and the emergency management center there. He praised an Israeli program that sends messages to residents' cell phones during emergency events. 