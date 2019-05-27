< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Florida governor, Cabinet begin trade mission in Israel Florida governor, Cabinet begin trade mission in Israel f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409135571");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409135571-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409135571-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/office%20ron%20desantis_ron%20desantis%20israel%201_052719_1558955265851.png_7315250_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409135571-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/office%20ron%20desantis_ron%20desantis%20israel%201_052719_1558955265851.png_7315250_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409135571-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="office ron desantis_ron desantis israel 1_052719_1558955265851.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/office%20ron%20desantis_ron%20desantis%20israel%202_052719_1558955265374.png_7315249_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409135571-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="office ron desantis_ron desantis israel 2_052719_1558955265374.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/office%20ron%20desantis_ron%20desantis%20israel%203_052719_1558955268191.png_7315251_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409135571-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="office ron desantis_ron desantis israel 3_052719_1558955268191.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-409135571-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/office%20ron%20desantis_ron%20desantis%20israel%201_052719_1558955265851.png_7315250_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="office ron desantis_ron desantis israel 1_052719_1558955265851.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/office%20ron%20desantis_ron%20desantis%20israel%202_052719_1558955265374.png_7315249_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="office ron desantis_ron desantis israel 2_052719_1558955265374.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img By BRENDAN FARRINGTON, Associated Press
Posted May 27 2019 06:15AM EDT
Updated May 27 2019 07:08AM EDT TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was on his way to Israel Saturday with a delegation of close to 100 people, a trip that will include a ceremonial meeting with the independently elected Cabinet. The agenda DeSantis' office released ahead of the trip was vague on details, listing items like "business meetings" without saying who he planned to meet with and where. His delegation includes education officials, business leaders, lawmakers and the head of the state's tourism marketing agency. On Wednesday he will host a meeting with the independently elected Cabinet, comprised of Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Fried was already in the country Saturday for the third day of her own trade mission.

"My meetings are back to back with all type of advancements in agriculture and research," Fried said in a phone interview Saturday. So far she has met with Israeli experts on medical marijuana, irrigation, and treating algae blooms. She has also talked with researchers fighting citrus greening, a disease that's devastated orange growers in Florida. On Sunday, she plans to visit a company that works in advanced hydroponics, meet with Israel's minister of agriculture and visit with cannabis growers.

On Wednesday, she will join DeSantis and the other two Cabinet members for a meeting at the U.S. Embassy. The meeting had raised questions about whether it was violating Florida's open government laws because the public has a right to attend Cabinet meetings.

DeSantis and the Cabinet, however, don't plan to conduct state business at the meeting, but rather sign proclamations declaring their support for Israel. Reporters covering the governor's trip were told they will not be allowed to bring laptops or cell phones into the meeting because of security issues. It will be broadcast on The FLORIDA Channel, a state-funded news service that covers state government.

"My understanding is it's gone back to being ceremonial in nature," Fried said of the meeting. "A discussion on the Florida/Israeli relationship and I believe proclamations that are being presented. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump arrives at Tokyo palace for banquet</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 06:50AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 07:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) - President Donald Trump has arrived at Tokyo's Imperial Palace for a banquet in his honor.</p><p>The president and first lady Melania Trump are being hosted by the new Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie, also are expected to attend the black-tie dinner with scores of other guests.</p><p>The meal caps a busy Monday that made Trump the first word leader to meet with Naruhito since his May 1 ascension to the throne.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/gillibrand-suggests-trump-s-only-accomplishments-are-hurting-people-only-motivation-is-cruelty-" title="Gillibrand suggests Trump's only accomplishments are 'hurting people,' only motivation is 'cruelty'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY_gillibrand_052619_1558890876397_7314438_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY_gillibrand_052619_1558890876397_7314438_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY_gillibrand_052619_1558890876397_7314438_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY_gillibrand_052619_1558890876397_7314438_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/26/GETTY_gillibrand_052619_1558890876397_7314438_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gillibrand suggests Trump's only accomplishments are 'hurting people,' only motivation is 'cruelty'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 01:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 01:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., responded to a controversial Health and Human Services rule by claiming President Trump's administration was only motivated by hatred and cruelty.</p><p>"They have no agenda but hate. No 'accomplishments' but hurting people. No motivation but cruelty. Disgusting, outrageous, and pathetic," she tweeted on Saturday.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/hillary-clinton-blasts-trump-says-president-is-running-scared-claims-pelosi-video-is-sexist-" title="Hillary Clinton blasts Trump, says president is ‘running scared,' claims Pelosi video is ‘sexist'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Nathania Johnson/Flickr)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hillary Clinton blasts Trump, says president is ‘running scared,' claims Pelosi video is ‘sexist'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 12:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 12:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hillary Clinton hasn’t announced a 2020 run for the White House but remarks she delivered in Houston may have sounded like a campaign speech to some listeners.</p><p>Clinton launched a fiery attack Friday against President Trump, claiming the president tweeted a disputed video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi because he was “running scared.”</p><p>"Just look at what's happened in the last 24 hours," she said. "The president and his cronies have been running around spreading a doctored video of Nancy Pelosi. Now, it is sexist trash. But it is also a sign that Trump is running scared."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/rolling-thunder-offered-200k-donation-to-help-continue-famed-dc-motorcycle-ride"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/13/GETTY_RollingThunder_5_1544721638188_6519743_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Bikers ride during the 19th Rolling Thunder May 28, 2006 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)" title="GETTY_RollingThunder_5_1544721638188-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rolling Thunder offered $200K donation to help continue famed DC motorcycle ride</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/orange-county-firefighters-battle-apartment-fire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/oc%20fire_fire1_052719_1558960438583.png_7315404_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="oc fire_fire1_052719_1558960438583.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Orange County firefighters battle apartment fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/thousands-expected-at-central-florida-beaches-for-memorial-day"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/wofl_volusia%20county%20beaches%20rip%20currents_052719_1558954781395.png_7315244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wofl_volusia county beaches rip currents_052719_1558954781395.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands expected at Central Florida beaches for Memorial Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/georgia-inmate-on-the-run-after-escaping-work-release"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/Dawson_JeremyPruittAkins_052719_1558952197067_7315212_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Dawson_JeremyPruittAkins_052719_1558952197067-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Georgia inmate on the run after escaping work release</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary News
Local News
U.S. & World
Politics
Trending Topics
Health
Sports
Entertainment
Good Day Orlando

Weather
Orlando Hurricane
7 Day Forecast
Alerts
Radar

Traffic
Pump Patrol

About Us
Personalities
Contests
Community
Jobs at Fox 35

Video
Live Newscasts & Replays
Good Day Orlando
Weather Forecasts Seen on TV Links
TV Listings
Recipe Box

Follow Us FOX 35 News App
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play

FOX 35 Weather App
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
FCC Public File
EEOC Public File
Contact Us 