Florida Cabinet meets in Israel under media objection By BRENDAN FARRINGTON, Associated Press
Posted May 29 2019 12:37PM EDT (AP)</strong> - Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet met in Israel on Wednesday, waving away complaints that the setting was illegal. They presented a proclamation of support for Israel and heard from Israelis on several issues important to Florida.</p> <p>The Republican governor then signed a bill that prohibits anti-Semitism in Florida's public schools and universities. The new law defines anti-Semitism to include "drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis," ''blaming Israel for all interreligious or political tensions," or "requiring behavior of Israel that is not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation."</p> <p>DeSantis called the meeting historic, but the open government watchdog organization First Amendment Foundation and several media outlets sued in an effort to stop it, claiming it violated state law that requires meetings be accessible to the public.</p> <p>DeSantis didn't acknowledge the lawsuit during the meeting, but quipped, "Since we're in Jerusalem, we may actually get some interest in our Cabinet meetings for a change, which would be great."</p> <p>A judge was asked Tuesday to stop the meeting, but the emergency motion was denied because lawyers for DeSantis and the three independently elected Cabinet members could not be served with court papers. First Amendment Foundation President Barbara Petersen said after the Cabinet meeting that she will still ask the judge to rule the meeting was a violation of law and ask for an order saying future meetings can't be held out of state.</p> <p>"Just don't do this, that's the point. Don't do it," Petersen said. "The issue is holding a Cabinet meeting somewhere other than Florida."</p> <p>The Cabinet is made up of Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. The meeting was part of a four-day trade mission to Israel. They heard from Israelis on issues also important to Florida, including maintaining a stable water supply, preparing emergency responses and terrorism.</p> <p>The meeting was live-streamed by The FLORIDA Channel, a state-funded television station based in the Florida Capitol. It was broadcast in the Cabinet's usual meeting room and accommodations were made in the event members of the public wanted to comment on the proceedings.</p> <p>But the Cabinet room was largely empty beyond staff and reporters, and technical glitches hampered the broadcast.</p> <p>The meeting opened with a prayer given by administrative law Judge Bob Cohen, who was in the Tallahassee meeting room. But the conference call dropped the connection in the middle of the prayer.</p> <p>As staff tried to reconnect, they repeatedly punched in the wrong code number. DeSantis and the Cabinet sat waiting for a reconnection as an automated voice said over and over, in Tallahassee and Jerusalem, "I'm sorry, I did not recognize that conference code. Bernie says he'll probably raise payroll, income taxes to pay for 'Medicare for All'
Posted May 29 2019 10:37AM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 10:44AM EDT
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., specified Tuesday how he would pay for his "Medicare for All" program , which critics have lambasted for its cost and impact on the federal budget.

While campaigning in New Hampshire, he responded to an audience member's question about payment by saying he would likely raise payroll taxes on employers as well as income taxes on high-income earners. Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally in the capital of his home state of Vermont on May 25, 2019 in Montpelier, Vermont. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bernie says he'll probably raise payroll, income taxes to pay for 'Medicare for All'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 10:37AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 10:44AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., specified Tuesday how he would pay for his "Medicare for All" program , which critics have lambasted for its cost and impact on the federal budget.</p><p>While campaigning in New Hampshire, he responded to an audience member's question about payment by saying he would likely raise payroll taxes on employers as well as income taxes on high-income earners.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/special-counsel-robert-mueller-to-make-first-public-statement-on-russia-investigation-wednesday" title="Mueller resigns as special counsel, addresses Russia report" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Robert Mueller testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee June 13, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Mueller resigns as special counsel, addresses Russia report
Posted May 29 2019 09:45AM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 11:15AM EDT
(AP) -- Special counsel Robert Mueller, breaking a two-year silence on his investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign, announced his resignation from the Justice Department on Wednesday so that he can "return to public life."

Mueller's statement was expected to be relatively brief, about eight minutes, and Attorney General William Barr was given a heads-up about what he would say, according to people who were not authorized to provide details on the record and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The statement came amid demands for Mueller to testify on Capitol Hill about his findings and tension with Barr. Florida governor, Cabinet sued over plans to meet in Israel
Posted May 28 2019 04:08PM EDT
An open-government watchdog group and several news outlets are suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and members of the Cabinet in an effort to stop their planned meeting in Jerusalem.

The First Amendment Foundation, Gannett Co., Gatehouse Media and the owners of the Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times filed their lawsuit Tuesday, a day before DeSantis and the independently elected Cabinet are scheduled to meet during a trade mission to Israel. The Associated Press and other news outlets also plan to join the suit.

They argue that the meeting violates the state's open-government laws, which require Cabinet meetings be accessible to the public. The governor's office has said the meeting is ceremonial, but the groups suing contend that isn't the case. id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-stripper-accused-of-killing-3-teens-in-dui-crash-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/soccer%20teammates%20crash_1558837921197.jpg_7314224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/soccer%20teammates%20crash_1558837921197.jpg_7314224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/soccer%20teammates%20crash_1558837921197.jpg_7314224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/soccer%20teammates%20crash_1558837921197.jpg_7314224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/soccer%20teammates%20crash_1558837921197.jpg_7314224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;WSVN" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Florida stripper accused of killing 3 teens in DUI crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/florida-cabinet-meets-in-israel-under-media-objection" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/office%20ron%20desantis_ron%20desantis%20israel%202_052719_1558955265374.png_7315249_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/office%20ron%20desantis_ron%20desantis%20israel%202_052719_1558955265374.png_7315249_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/office%20ron%20desantis_ron%20desantis%20israel%202_052719_1558955265374.png_7315249_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/office%20ron%20desantis_ron%20desantis%20israel%202_052719_1558955265374.png_7315249_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/office%20ron%20desantis_ron%20desantis%20israel%202_052719_1558955265374.png_7315249_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida Cabinet meets in Israel under media objection</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/jets-claim-lb-james-burgess-off-waivers-from-dolphins-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jets claim LB James Burgess off waivers from Dolphins</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-chase-rowlett-murder-suspect-through-dallas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/SKY4%2011AM%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_11.43.45.09_1559148346329.png_7323640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/SKY4%2011AM%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_11.43.45.09_1559148346329.png_7323640_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/SKY4%2011AM%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_11.43.45.09_1559148346329.png_7323640_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/SKY4%2011AM%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_11.43.45.09_1559148346329.png_7323640_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/SKY4%2011AM%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_11.43.45.09_1559148346329.png_7323640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police chase Rowlett murder suspect through Dallas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/expert-offers-tips-after-florida-girl-is-bitten-by-pygmy-rattlesnake" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/pygmy-rattlesnake-bite-Abigail_1558986374301_7316366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/pygmy-rattlesnake-bite-Abigail_1558986374301_7316366_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/pygmy-rattlesnake-bite-Abigail_1558986374301_7316366_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/pygmy-rattlesnake-bite-Abigail_1558986374301_7316366_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/pygmy-rattlesnake-bite-Abigail_1558986374301_7316366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Expert offers safety tips after Florida girl is bitten by pygmy rattlesnake</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 