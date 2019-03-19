< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story414837948" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414837948" data-article-version="1.0">Elizabeth Warren calls to decriminalize border crossings</h1> </header> Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Photo by Chuck Kennedy) data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/sen_elizabeth_warren_generic_02_chuck_kennedy_1553018683643_6910908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/sen_elizabeth_warren_generic_02_chuck_kennedy_1553018683643_6910908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/sen_elizabeth_warren_generic_02_chuck_kennedy_1553018683643_6910908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/19/sen_elizabeth_warren_generic_02_chuck_kennedy_1553018683643_6910908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Photo by Chuck Kennedy)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Massachusetts Sen. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 12:19PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 12:29PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content">
<p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is the latest 2020 Democrat to be <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/elizabeth-warren-calls-to-decriminalize-border-crossings">in favor of decriminalizing border crossing</a> as the field of candidates continue to move left on immigration.</p> <p>Following in the footsteps of former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, who was the first to call for the decriminalization of migrants who enter the United States at the border without proper documentation, Warren told the Huffington Post that she "agreed" with him.</p> <p>"We should not be criminalizing mamas and babies trying to flee violence at home or trying to build a better future," Warren said in a statement published on Tuesday.</p> <p>"We must pass comprehensive immigration reform that is in line with our values, creates a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants including our DREAMers, and protects our borders.”</p> <p>Warren has been surging in the polls in recent weeks, surpassing her progressive rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren, are set to meet on the debate stage for the first night of Democratic debates to offer their pitches to voters and attempt a breakout moment for their campaigns Cristina Rendon reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2020 Democrats converge in Miami for 1st night of debates</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JUANA SUMMERS, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 08:12AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 12:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ten presidential candidates, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, are set to meet on the debate stage for the first night of Democratic debates to offer their pitches to voters and attempt a breakout moment for their campaigns.</p><p>For many of the White House hopefuls, Wednesday's debate will be the highest-profile opportunity yet to offer their vision for the country.</p><p>Given the massive field, the debate will be split over two nights, with 10 other candidates - including former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders - appearing Thursday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-warns-iran-that-any-attack-will-be-met-with-overwhelming-force-" title="Trump warns Iran that any attack will be met with ‘overwhelming force'" data-articleId="414646361" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/Trump_warns_Iran_that_any_attack_will_be_0_7445140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/Trump_warns_Iran_that_any_attack_will_be_0_7445140_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/Trump_warns_Iran_that_any_attack_will_be_0_7445140_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/Trump_warns_Iran_that_any_attack_will_be_0_7445140_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/Trump_warns_Iran_that_any_attack_will_be_0_7445140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Trump hit back Tuesday at Iran's inflammatory remarks declaring diplomacy between the two nations dead, while warning that any attack on America by the regime will be met with “overwhelming force.”" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump warns Iran that any attack will be met with ‘overwhelming force'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 01:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 10:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Trump hit back Tuesday at Iran's inflammatory remarks declaring diplomacy between the two nations dead, while warning that any attack on America by the regime will be met with “overwhelming force.”</p><p>Abbas Mousavi, a spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, had said that newly announced U.S. sanctions against Iranian leadership meant permanently closing the “channel of diplomacy” between the two countries. President Hassan Rouhani said the White House is “afflicted by mental retardation.”</p><p>“Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality,” Trump said in a late morning tweet. “Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No More John Kerry & Obama!”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/lt-gov-jeanette-nunez-to-co-chair-group-of-latino-trump-supporters" title="Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez to co-chair group of Latino Trump supporters" data-articleId="414673256" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/01/Jeanette%20Nunez_1556766253952.jpg_7209907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/01/Jeanette%20Nunez_1556766253952.jpg_7209907_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/01/Jeanette%20Nunez_1556766253952.jpg_7209907_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/01/Jeanette%20Nunez_1556766253952.jpg_7209907_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/01/Jeanette%20Nunez_1556766253952.jpg_7209907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez to co-chair group of Latino Trump supporters</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 04:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez will co-chair a national group of Latino supporters of President Donald Trump as he runs for re-election in 2020.</p><p>Vice President Mike Pence announced the launch of the group, Latinos for Trump, during an appearance Tuesday in Miami. Nunez will co-chair the group with Margarita Paláu-Hernández of California.</p><p>“As Latinos, we have all heard the promises of Democrats over the generations and we are tired of just lip service,” Nunez said in a statement issued by the Trump campaign.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 