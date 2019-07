- Democratic candidates continue preparing to try to replace term-limited Rep. Bruce Antone, D-Orlando, and Rep. Barbara Watson, D-Miami Gardens, in 2020.

Orlando Democrat Travaris Leon McCurdy opened a campaign account this week to run in Orange County's House District 46, according to the state Division of Elections website. McCurdy joined Orlando Democrat Cynthia Harris, who opened an account in January to try to replace Antone.

Meanwhile in South Florida, North Miami Democrat Michael Etienne became the fourth Democrat to open an account to try to succeed Watson in Miami-Dade County's House District 107. Etienne joined Christopher Benjamin, Hubert Campbell and Ulysses "Buck" Harvard in planning to run for the seat.