- Just a day after state Rep. Adam Hattersley, D-Riverview, announced plans to run for Congress, a Democrat opened a campaign account to try to succeed him in the Florida House.

Brandon Democrat Andrew Learned opened an account Tuesday to run in Hillsborough County's House District 59, according to the state Division of Elections website. Republicans Melissa Lee Haskins and Michael Joseph Owen also opened accounts in May for the legislative race.

Haskins had raised $5,360 as of June 30, while Owen had raised $43,474, finance reports show. Hattersley announced Monday he will run next year against U.S. Rep. Ross Spano, R-Fla., in Congressional District 15, which is made up of parts of Hillsborough, Lake and Polk counties.