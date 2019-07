- With Democrats John Cortes and Sharon Pritchett leaving the state House next year, Democratic candidates are lining up to try to replace them.

Kissimmee Democrat Anthony Rafael Nieves opened a campaign account Friday to try to replace Cortes, D-Kissimmee, in Osceola County's House District 43, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Nieves joined fellow Democrats Alex Jesus Barrio, Carlos Irizarry and Horng "Andrew" Jeng in taking the first formal step in running for the seat. Cortes decided to run for Osceola County clerk of court instead of seeking another term in the House.

Meanwhile, in South Florida, Miami Gardens Democrat Matthew Tisdol opened an account to try to succeed the term-limited Pritchett, D-Miami Gardens, in House District 102, the Division of Elections website said. Tisdol joined fellow Democrats Dennis Hinds, Felicia Simone Robinson and David Williams Jr. in the race. House District 102 is made up of parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.