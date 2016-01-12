< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. date 2016-01-12

By the numbers: Wealthiest state lawmakers

By Jim Turner, News Service of Florida

Posted Sep 10 2019 04:55PM EDT

Updated Sep 10 2019 04:58PM EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Florida lawmakers will return to the Capitol next week to start holding committee meetings in advance of the 2020 legislative session. Members of the House and Senate are wealthier than ever, at least in terms of their reported net worths. (NSF)</strong> - Florida lawmakers will return to the Capitol next week to start holding committee meetings in advance of the 2020 legislative session. Members of the House and Senate are wealthier than ever, at least in terms of their reported net worths.</p> <p>Of the 40 senators, 27 have net worths of more than $1 million, with the average at $5.9 million. In the House, 43 of the 120 members have net worths topping $1 million, with the average for all House members at $1.7 million.</p> <p><strong>Top net worths in Senate:</strong></p> <p>--- George Gainer, R-Panama City, auto dealer, $46,459,159</p> <p>--- Tom Wright, R-New Smyrna Beach, business owner, $30,404,603</p> <p>--- Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, owner of Simpson Farms, Simpson Environmental Services, $25,915,856</p> <p>--- Kevin Rader, D-Delray Beach, insurance agent, business owner, $25,505,145</p> <p>--- Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, real estate, $13,877,143</p> <p>--- David Simmons, R-Altamonte Springs, attorney, $13,644,048</p> <p>--- Jason Pizzo, D-North Miami Beach, attorney, $9,318,542</p> <p>--- Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, CEO of Perry Roofing, $8,047,683</p> <p>--- Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, attorney, $7,613,210</p> <p>--- Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine, vice president of The Hutson Companies, $7,050,184</p> <p>--- Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa, vice president of Sabal Homes of Florida, $4,870,735</p> <p>--- Bill Montford, D-Tallahassee, CEO of Florida Association of District School Supts., $3,756,109</p> <p>--- Doug Broxson, R-Gulf Breeze, insurance and real estate, $3,442,545</p> <p>--- Gary Farmer, D-Fort Lauderdale, attorney, $3,294,303</p> <p>--- Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, funeral director, $3,080,415</p> <p><strong>Top net worths in House:</strong></p> <p>--- Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, dermatologist, $42,443,261</p> <p>--- Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, businessman, $23,454,301</p> <p>--- Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, chief executive officer, $15,197,834</p> <p>--- Bob Rommel, R-Naples, restaurant owner, $7,647,727</p> <p>--- Rick Roth, R-West Palm Beach, agricultural, business owner, $7,015,599</p> <p>--- Michael Grant, R-Port Charlotte, business owner, $6,742,000</p> <p>--- Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, home builder, $5,526,121</p> <p>--- Randy Maggard, R-Dade City, corporate vice president, $5,330,191</p> <p>--- Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, small business owner, $3,885,920</p> <p>--- Sam Killebrew, R-Winter Haven, retired businessman, $3,789,000</p> <p>--- Charlie Stone, R-Ocala, business owner, $3,712,250</p> <p>--- Travis Cummings, R-Fleming Island, insurance business owner, $3,618,770</p> <p>--- Mike Caruso, R-Delray Beach, certified public accountant, $3,100,717</p> <p>--- Bobby Payne, R-Palatka, electric generation and transmission utility management, $2,829,695</p> <p>--- MaryLynn Magar, R-Tequesta, business owner, $2,685,715</p> <p><strong>Governor and Cabinet:</strong></p> <p>--- Gov. Ron DeSantis, Republican, $283,605</p> <p>--- Lt. Gov. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Politics" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402479" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Politics Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/politics/democratic-debate-top-2020-presidential-contenders-to-finally-share-same-stage" title="Democratic debate: Top 2020 presidential contenders to finally share same stage" data-articleId="428467732" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/12/andrew%20yang_1568290581718.jpg_7653471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/12/andrew%20yang_1568290581718.jpg_7653471_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/12/andrew%20yang_1568290581718.jpg_7653471_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/12/andrew%20yang_1568290581718.jpg_7653471_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/12/andrew%20yang_1568290581718.jpg_7653471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It&#39;s the first debate of the 2020 cycle that&#39;s confined to one night after several candidates dropped out and others failed to meet new qualification standards." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Democratic debate: Top 2020 presidential contenders to finally share same stage</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 07:27AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 07:50AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>All of the top Democratic presidential candidates will share a debate stage Thursday, with Joe Biden leading in the polls and Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders vying to be the progressive alternative.</p><p>The other seven candidates — Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Cory Booker, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, and Julián Castro — are also under growing pressure to prove they're still in the race to take on President Donald Trump next November.</p><p>The third Democratic debate, taking place from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET in Houston, Texas, comes at a pivotal point as many voters move past their summer vacations and start to pay closer attention to the campaign. With the audience getting bigger, the ranks of candidates shrinking and first votes approaching in five months, the stakes are rising.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/orlando-mayor-buddy-dyer-s-re-election-campaign-qualifies-for-november-ballot" title="Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer's re-election campaign qualifies for November ballot" data-articleId="428361986" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/22/buddy-dyer_1550885885599_6811821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/22/buddy-dyer_1550885885599_6811821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/22/buddy-dyer_1550885885599_6811821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/22/buddy-dyer_1550885885599_6811821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/22/buddy-dyer_1550885885599_6811821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer's re-election campaign qualifies for November ballot</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 03:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has officially qualified to be on the November 5th ballot.</p><p>Dyer is running for Orlando Mayor once again. He announced his re-election bid earlier this year.</p><p>He has already secured endorsements from a number of Orlando and Central Florida leaders and organizations, including:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-says-boltons-services-no-longer-needed" title="Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton" data-articleId="428178812" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/Trump_fires_national_security_adviser_Jo_0_7649207_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/Trump_fires_national_security_adviser_Jo_0_7649207_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/Trump_fires_national_security_adviser_Jo_0_7649207_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/Trump_fires_national_security_adviser_Jo_0_7649207_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/Trump_fires_national_security_adviser_Jo_0_7649207_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump said that he "disagreed strongly" with many of John Bolton's suggestions, "as did others in the administration."" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 12:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 12:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump said Tuesday he fired national security adviser John Bolton, citing strong disagreements on a number of policy issues.</p><p>Trump tweeted that he told Bolton Monday night his services were no longer needed at the White House and said Bolton submitted his resignation on Tuesday morning. Trump said that he "disagreed strongly" with many of Bolton's suggestions, "as did others in the administration."</p><p>Bolton responded in a tweet of his own that he offered to resign Monday "and President Trump said, 'Let's talk about it tomorrow.'"</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/four-people-arrested-across-two-florida-counties-after-picking-berries"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/wofl_berry%20arrests_091219_1568326018649.png_7654822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wofl_berry arrests_091219_1568326018649.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Four people arrested across two Florida counties after picking berries</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/disgraced-former-guardian-now-investigated-for-overcharging-hospital-and-clients"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/WOFL_guardian%20rebecca%20fierle%20investigation_091219_1568324973917.png_7654809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WOFL_guardian rebecca fierle investigation_091219_1568324973917.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Disgraced former guardian now investigated for overcharging hospital and clients</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tropical-wave-to-bring-heavy-rain-to-florida-as-chances-of-development-increase"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/NHC_humberto_091219_1568322771391_7654759_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="NHC_humberto_091219_1568322771391.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Disturbance expected to become Tropical Storm Humberto, warnings issued in northwest Bahamas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/little-boy-s-up-birthday-photoshoot-with-great-grandparents-will-melt-your-heart"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/24DA13A0202543FDAE46C99C71C5B5BF_1568320099152_7654619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Rachel Perman Photography" title="24DA13A0202543FDAE46C99C71C5B5BF_1568320099152-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Little boy's 'Up' birthday photoshoot with great-grandparents will melt your heart</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/disgraced-former-guardian-now-investigated-for-overcharging-hospital-and-clients" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/WOFL_guardian%20rebecca%20fierle%20investigation_091219_1568324973917.png_7654809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/WOFL_guardian%20rebecca%20fierle%20investigation_091219_1568324973917.png_7654809_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/WOFL_guardian%20rebecca%20fierle%20investigation_091219_1568324973917.png_7654809_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/WOFL_guardian%20rebecca%20fierle%20investigation_091219_1568324973917.png_7654809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/WOFL_guardian%20rebecca%20fierle%20investigation_091219_1568324973917.png_7654809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Disgraced former guardian now investigated for overcharging hospital and clients</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tropical-wave-to-bring-heavy-rain-to-florida-as-chances-of-development-increase" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/NHC_humberto_091219_1568322771391_7654759_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/NHC_humberto_091219_1568322771391_7654759_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/NHC_humberto_091219_1568322771391_7654759_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/NHC_humberto_091219_1568322771391_7654759_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/NHC_humberto_091219_1568322771391_7654759_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disturbance expected to become Tropical Storm Humberto, warnings issued in northwest Bahamas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/little-boy-s-up-birthday-photoshoot-with-great-grandparents-will-melt-your-heart" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/24DA13A0202543FDAE46C99C71C5B5BF_1568320099152_7654619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/24DA13A0202543FDAE46C99C71C5B5BF_1568320099152_7654619_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/24DA13A0202543FDAE46C99C71C5B5BF_1568320099152_7654619_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/24DA13A0202543FDAE46C99C71C5B5BF_1568320099152_7654619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/24DA13A0202543FDAE46C99C71C5B5BF_1568320099152_7654619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Rachel&#x20;Perman&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Photography" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Little boy's 'Up' birthday photoshoot with great-grandparents will melt your heart</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/no-9-florida-avoiding-any-revenge-talk-against-kentucky-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No. 9 Florida avoiding any 'revenge' talk against Kentucky</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/google-earth-leads-to-remains-of-missing-florida-man-in-lake-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY_google%20earth_091219_1568320989184.png_7654623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY_google%20earth_091219_1568320989184.png_7654623_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY_google%20earth_091219_1568320989184.png_7654623_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY_google%20earth_091219_1568320989184.png_7654623_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY_google%20earth_091219_1568320989184.png_7654623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Illustration&#x20;by&#x20;Rafael&#x20;Henrique&#x2f;SOPA&#x20;Images&#x2f;LightRocket&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Google Earth leads to remains of missing Florida man in lake</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 