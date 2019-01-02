Bill would ban smoking on public beaches, enforced by fines

Lindsay Fox at EcigaretteReviewed.com | Flickr Lindsay Fox at EcigaretteReviewed.com | Flickr

- A Senate Republican on Wednesday filed a proposal that would make it illegal for people to smoke on public beaches.

Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, filed the measure (SB 218) for consideration during the legislative session that starts March 5.

Under the proposal, law-enforcement officers would be able to issue citations to people who smoke on public beaches.

Penalties would be fines up to $25 or 10 hours of community service.

Information provided by The News Service of Florida.