Bill would ban smoking on public beaches, enforced by fines

Posted: Jan 02 2019 04:25PM EST

Video Posted: Jan 03 2019 09:01AM EST

Updated: Jan 03 2019 09:32AM EST

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A Senate Republican on Wednesday filed a proposal that would make it illegal for people to smoke on public beaches.

Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, filed the measure (SB 218) for consideration during the legislative session that starts March 5.

Under the proposal, law-enforcement officers would be able to issue citations to people who smoke on public beaches.

Penalties would be fines up to $25 or 10 hours of community service.

Information provided by The News Service of Florida.

 

 

 

