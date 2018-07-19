< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story418453699" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418453699" data-article-version="1.0">Biden says if Trump challenges his mental state he'll challenge him to a push-up contest</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-418453699" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Biden says if Trump challenges his mental state he'll challenge him to a push-up contest&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/biden-says-if-trump-challenges-his-mental-state-he-ll-challenge-him-to-a-push-up-contest" data-title="Biden says if Trump challenges his mental state he'll challenge him to a push-up contest" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/biden-says-if-trump-challenges-his-mental-state-he-ll-challenge-him-to-a-push-up-contest" addthis:title="Biden says if Trump challenges his mental state he'll challenge him to a push-up contest"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418453699.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418453699");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418453699-347598547"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos by Sean Gallup and Mark Wilson/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photos by Sean Gallup and Mark Wilson/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418453699-347598547" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos by Sean Gallup and Mark Wilson/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photos by Sean Gallup and Mark <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 02:17PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 02:18PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Trump tells ICE: focus on violent criminals first</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/agenda-of-white-nationalists-democratic-congresswomen-attacked-by-trump-call-for-impeachment"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1155806469%20THUMB_1563229063402.jpg_7524165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>4 Democratic congresswomen of color respond</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-stands-by-racist-tweets-against-lawmakers-says-if-youre-not-happy-here-you-can-leave"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/trump%20THUMB%201_1563211151662.jpg_7523281_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Trump digs in on incendiary tweets</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/trump-abortion-restrictions-effective-immediately-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1162191357_1563240057070_7524727_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Trump abortion restrictions effective immediately</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/trump-moves-to-end-asylum-protections-for-central-americans-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/11/24/Getty%20asylum%20seekers%201_1543102180771.PNG_6437049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Trump moves to end some asylum protections</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Presidential candidate Joe Biden said <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/joe-biden-donald-trump-pushup-challenge">he would challenge President Trump to a push-up contest</a> on-air if the commander-in-chief questions his physical or mental faculties on the 2020 debate stage.</p><p>Biden appeared on "Morning Joe" for a Tuesday interview with co-host Mika Brzezinski and said he would immediately retaliate if Trump started poking fun at his behavior.</p><p>"I would say, come on Donald, come on, man. How many push-ups do you want to do here, pal? I mean jokingly," Biden said.</p><p>"You know, come on, run with me, man. it's like I was in a parade in Independence, Missouri. And I always run in parades... and a fellow from Independence who was a Trump supporter said, 'hey sleepy Joe!' I said, come run with me, Jack. Come on man!"</p><p>Biden said he won't stoop to Trump's level to score political points, but also claimed he wouldn't be taking "any guff" off the president either.</p><p>"I'm not going to get down in the dirt with him," he said. "That's the only place he knows how to fight. I'm just going to continue to talk about what he's doing -- why it's so damaging to America and as my mother would say, I'm not going to take any guff from him"</p><p>Brzezinski asked Biden how he could handle Trump when some people said he couldn't handle political barbs from Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. He claimed he's used to dealing with bullies and is prepared for a bruising campaign if he becomes the Democratic nominee.</p><p>"I'm used to bullies and so my strategy is, just to go out and remember that famous expression my grandpop used to use ... they said to Harry Truman, give them hell Harry. He said no, I'm just going to tell them the truth. They're going to think it's hell," Biden replied.</p><p>"I know it will be an ugly campaign. I know it will be, not an honorable campaign he'll run, but I'm not backing down at all from him. Very different than turning to someone on a stage who says something so off the wall to me that — and it's — because I don't want to attack anyone on the stage. It's not what I intend to do, but I realize that some have concluded that because I didn't respond very tough back to [Harris] that — how can I take on Trump. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Politics Stories</h3>
</header> src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Trump_stands_by_incendiary_tweets_agains_0_7524809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Trump_stands_by_incendiary_tweets_agains_0_7524809_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Trump_stands_by_incendiary_tweets_agains_0_7524809_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Trump_stands_by_incendiary_tweets_agains_0_7524809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Trump_stands_by_incendiary_tweets_agains_0_7524809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Trump was unbowed by criticism of his incendiary tweets against four U.S. congresswomen of color, saying, “If you're not happy here, then you can leave.”" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump digs in on incendiary tweets against lawmakers, says ‘if you're not happy here, you can leave'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 01:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 09:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Trump was unbowed by criticism of his incendiary tweets against four U.S. congresswomen of color, saying, “If you're not happy here, then you can leave.”</p><p>Trump said Monday at the White House, "If you're not happy in the U.S., if you're complaining all the time, very simply, you can leave, you can leave right now."</p><p>“These are people who hate our country,” Trump added.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/biden-cancer-nonprofit-suspends-operations-indefinitely-1" title="Biden cancer nonprofit suspends operations indefinitely" data-articleId="418221223" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Vice President Joe Biden&nbsp;(DoD News photo by EJ Hersom)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Biden cancer nonprofit suspends operations indefinitely</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">STEPHEN BRAUN, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 11:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 11:35AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A nonprofit foundation set up by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden that relied on health care world partnerships to speed a cure for cancer has suspended its operations, it announced Monday.</p><p>The Biden Cancer Initiative's sudden move to cease its activities comes two years after it was founded in 2017 by the former vice president and his wife, Jill, as a philanthropic extension of Biden's stewardship of the White House Cancer Moonshot program. Biden, who on Monday was detailing his health care plan , headed the Obama administration effort to accelerate a cancer cure in tribute to his son Beau, who died of the disease in 2015.</p><p>The nonprofit promoted nearly 60 partnerships with drug companies, health care firms, charities and other organizations that pledged more than $400 million to improve cancer treatment.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-moves-to-end-asylum-protections-for-most-central-american-migrants-at-us-mexico-border" title="Trump moves to end asylum protections for most Central American migrants at US-Mexico border" data-articleId="418210104" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_3_1562854901846.jpg_7514663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_3_1562854901846.jpg_7514663_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_3_1562854901846.jpg_7514663_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_3_1562854901846.jpg_7514663_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/11/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20071119_3_1562854901846.jpg_7514663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald J. Trump speaks to reporters Sunday, July 7, 2019, as he prepares to board Air Force One at the Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., for his return to Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump moves to end asylum protections for most Central American migrants at US-Mexico border</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 10:28AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) -- The Trump administration is moving to end asylum protections for most Central American migrants.</p><p>A rule published Monday bars migrants from seeking asylum in the United States if they've traveled through another country first.</p><p>Tens of thousands of migrant families from Central America travel through Mexico to the U.S. each month, many claiming asylum. The Trump administration claims families are taking advantage of legal loopholes it says allow migrants a free pass to the country while they wait out phony asylum requests.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/woman-accused-of-sexually-abusing-children-under-5-years-old-at-day-care-sentenced-to-30-days"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/day-care%20kimberly%20THUMB_1563239511007.jpg_7524722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kimberly Hignite, 52, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of misdemeanor child endangerment was sentenced on Monday to 30 days in jail. (Photo Courtesy: Franklin County Jail)" title="day-care kimberly THUMB_1563239511007.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman accused of sexually abusing children under 5 years old at day care sentenced to 30 days</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/do-i-have-dementia-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%20ALZHEIMERS%20GENE%20STUDY%20FOLLOW%205P%20_WAGA7957_146.mxf_00.00.59.06_1563282746243.png_7525557_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P ALZHEIMERS GENE STUDY FOLLOW 5P _WAGA7957_146.mxf_00.00.59.06_1563282746243.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>How to spot age-related memory loss</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/alligator-captured-from-humboldt-park-lagoon"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/humdolt-park-gator_1563283517341_7525565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chance the Snapper | Chicago Animal Care and Control" title="humdolt-park-gator_1563283517341-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>See ya later, alligator! Elusive reptile captured from Chicago lagoon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/dog-hilariously-sets-off-motion-detection-camera-in-viral-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/sasha_1563275977427_7525489_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo and video credit: Joe Corsi" title="sasha_1563275977427.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dog hilariously sets off motion detection camera in viral video</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/cameron-boyce-s-family-establishes-foundation-in-late-disney-star-s-memory" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_cameron%20boyce_071619_1563301635363.png_7526243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_cameron%20boyce_071619_1563301635363.png_7526243_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_cameron%20boyce_071619_1563301635363.png_7526243_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_cameron%20boyce_071619_1563301635363.png_7526243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_cameron%20boyce_071619_1563301635363.png_7526243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kevin&#x20;Winter&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Cameron Boyce's family establishes foundation in late Disney star's memory</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/biden-says-if-trump-challenges-his-mental-state-he-ll-challenge-him-to-a-push-up-contest" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x20;by&#x20;Sean&#x20;Gallup&#x20;and&#x20;Mark&#x20;Wilson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Biden says if Trump challenges his mental state he'll challenge him to a push-up contest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/woman-accused-of-sexually-abusing-children-under-5-years-old-at-day-care-sentenced-to-30-days" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/day-care%20kimberly%20THUMB_1563239511007.jpg_7524722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/day-care%20kimberly%20THUMB_1563239511007.jpg_7524722_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/day-care%20kimberly%20THUMB_1563239511007.jpg_7524722_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/day-care%20kimberly%20THUMB_1563239511007.jpg_7524722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/day-care%20kimberly%20THUMB_1563239511007.jpg_7524722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kimberly&#x20;Hignite&#x2c;&#x20;52&#x2c;&#x20;pleaded&#x20;guilty&#x20;to&#x20;14&#x20;counts&#x20;of&#x20;misdemeanor&#x20;child&#x20;endangerment&#x20;was&#x20;sentenced&#x20;on&#x20;Monday&#x20;to&#x20;30&#x20;days&#x20;in&#x20;jail&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Franklin&#x20;County&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman accused of sexually abusing children under 5 years old at day care sentenced to 30 days</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/scientists-close-in-on-blood-test-for-alzheimer-s" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/blood_test_generic_1563299731544_7526236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/blood_test_generic_1563299731544_7526236_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/blood_test_generic_1563299731544_7526236_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/blood_test_generic_1563299731544_7526236_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/blood_test_generic_1563299731544_7526236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Scientists close in on blood test for Alzheimer's</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/apollo-11-astronaut-returns-to-launch-pad-50-years-later" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/michael%20collins_1563299463356.png_7526227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/michael%20collins_1563299463356.png_7526227_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/michael%20collins_1563299463356.png_7526227_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/michael%20collins_1563299463356.png_7526227_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/michael%20collins_1563299463356.png_7526227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Apollo 11 astronaut returns to launch pad 50 years later</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> 