fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414395404" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414395404" data-article-version="1.0">Biden: Congress should immediately make 'Dreamers' citizens</h1> </header> Congress should immediately make 'Dreamers' citizens"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414395404.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414395404");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414395404-405080418"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY_joe%20biden_011419_1547471322743.png_6621526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY_joe%20biden_011419_1547471322743.png_6621526_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY_joe%20biden_011419_1547471322743.png_6621526_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY_joe%20biden_011419_1547471322743.png_6621526_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY_joe%20biden_011419_1547471322743.png_6621526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414395404-405080418" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY_joe%20biden_011419_1547471322743.png_6621526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY_joe%20biden_011419_1547471322743.png_6621526_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY_joe%20biden_011419_1547471322743.png_6621526_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY_joe%20biden_011419_1547471322743.png_6621526_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY_joe%20biden_011419_1547471322743.png_6621526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images" /> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/biden-congress-should-immediately-make-dreamers-citizens-1">BILL BARROW, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 10:18AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 10:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> href="/news/bill-maher-claims-oprah-would-be-only-sure-bet-for-beating-trump-in-2020-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/10/trump-oprah_1515607546652_4790977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Bill Maher: Oprah is 'sure' bet for beating Trump</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/joe-biden-not-apologizing-for-remarks-on-segregationist-senators"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Biden not apologizing for remarks</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/trump-dismisses-biden-s-2020-chances-knocks-his-mental-capacity-"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Trump dismisses Biden's 2020 chances</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/biden-declares-lgbtq-rights-his-no-1-legislative-priority"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Biden declares LGBTQ rights his No. 1 priority</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/biden-trump-can-t-relate-to-the-average-family-s-struggles"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/GETTY-joe-biden-donald-trump_1558485284127_7299764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Biden: Trump can't relate to family's struggles</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - Weighing in on immigration before first Democratic debates, Joe Biden is proposing that Congress grant immediate citizenship to more than 800,000 U.S. residents who were brought to the country illegally as children.</p><p>The former vice president and Democratic polling leader introduced some of his immigration priorities Monday in a newspaper op-ed that blisters President Donald Trump for an "assault on the dignity" of the Latino community through policies and rhetoric designed to "scare voters" in 2020.</p><p>"Trump repeatedly invokes racist invective to describe anyone south of the Rio Grande," Biden writes, assailing him for "actions that subvert our American values and our ability to lead on the global stage."</p><p>Biden, who launched his 2020 campaign in April, calls for streamlining the asylum system for migrants and spending more on electronic security at borders instead of building Trump's proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall. And he blasts Trump's latest threats of mass deportation and his decision to cut aid to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, three Central American nations that are sources of the increasing wave of migrants to the U.S. border.</p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/biden-vows-to-repeal-trump-tax-cuts-on-day-one-if-he-captures-white-house">Biden vows to repeal Trump tax cuts on 'Day One' if he captures White House</a></strong></p><p>Trump, a Republican, maintains that his immigration policies are necessary to keep the country safe. He also has made clear that his 2020 reelection strategy is focused squarely on his base, which since his 2015 campaign launch has embraced his hard-line nationalism and economic protectionism.</p><p>Biden's op-ed is published in the Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald, with Biden using the English and Spanish versions to praise the diversity of the surrounding city where 20 Democratic candidates will take the debate stage in two heats Wednesday and Thursday.</p><p>Biden has not yet offered detailed immigration policy proposals beyond the outline.</p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/biden-predicts-2020-victory-across-the-south-where-democrats-haven-t-won-in-decades">Biden predicts 2020 victory across the South, where Democrats haven't won in decades</a></strong></p><p>Nonetheless, the op-ed is part of a series of policy pronouncements of varying levels of detail as Biden tries to maintain his lead in national and early state polls of Democratic primary voters. Separately, he's offered education and climate action proposals, and his campaign has said health care and criminal justice plans are coming.</p><p>In his Miami newspaper piece, Biden further pledges an overhaul of U.S. foreign policy in the Americas, echoing fellow Democrats who've panned Trump's approach to Mexico, Central America and South America.</p><p>"The Administration's Latin America policy is at best a Cold War-era retread, and at worst an ineffective mess," Biden writes, citing Trump's tariff threats in Mexico, his refusal to grant temporary legal status to political refugees from Venezuela and U.S. ambivalence about rising instability in Central America.</p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/fox-news-poll-shows-biden-sanders-warren-beating-trump">Fox News poll shows Biden, Sanders, Warren beating Trump</a></strong></p><p>The answer, Biden argued, is U.S. engagement and aid that expands "economic opportunity ... so that people feel safe to stay in their home countries," and he argued that as President Barack Obama's top lieutenant he "led a major, bipartisan effort to address the root causes that push people to flee" those nations.</p><p>Apart from his citizenship proposal for people who came to the U.S. as children, Biden in his outline does not directly address the more than 11 million immigrants in the country illegally. As vice president, Biden backed an immigration overhaul that would have established a path to citizenship for most of those residents. That effort cleared the Senate but died in what was then a Republican-led House.</p><p>The immigrants brought to the U.S. as children are commonly referred to as "Dreamers" because of never-passed proposals in Congress called the DREAM Act, which would have allowed them to remain in the country if they met certain criteria. Opponents say the act would reward people for breaking the law, encourage illegal immigration and hurt American workers.</p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/joe-biden-promises-to-cure-cancer-if-elected-president-1">Joe Biden promises to 'cure cancer' if elected president</a></strong></p><p>Immigration has not been a top priority among Democratic presidential candidates thus far, other than sweeping condemnations of Trump's values and priorities. The two Texans in the race - former Cabinet secretary Julián Castro and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke - have placed the most emphasis on the matter.</p><p>Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has joined them in releasing a detailed immigration plan . All three call for a citizenship pathway for immigrants in the U.S. illegally. <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Politics" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402479" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Politics Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Governor_holds_bill_signing_0_7434934_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Governor_holds_bill_signing_0_7434934_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Governor_holds_bill_signing_0_7434934_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Governor_holds_bill_signing_0_7434934_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Governor_holds_bill_signing_0_7434934_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando at 7 a.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Governor DeSantis signs bill promoting career training in the Space Coast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 07:59AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:13AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Florida schools will help students plan for careers even if they don't want to seek a four-year college degree under an education bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.</p><p>DeSantis signed the bill Monday at the Space Florida offices in Merritt Island.</p><p>Besides promoting career and technical training, the new law will also require that high schools teach financial literacy and allow students to use computer science courses to help meet math and science graduation requirements.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/orlando-mayor-buddy-dyer-to-give-annual-state-of-the-city-address" title="Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer gives annual State of the City address" data-articleId="414374867" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/_State_of_the_City__address_0_7434936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/_State_of_the_City__address_0_7434936_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/_State_of_the_City__address_0_7434936_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/_State_of_the_City__address_0_7434936_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/_State_of_the_City__address_0_7434936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando at 7 a.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer gives annual State of the City address</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 08:02AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer gave his annual State of the City address on Monday.</p><p>The Mayor rescheduled the address from last week because of President Trump's visit. </p><p>The speech, which took place at the Doctor Phillip's Center, can be watched below.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/bernie-sanders-progressives-unveil-bill-to-cancel-student-debt" title="Bernie Sanders, progressives unveil bill to cancel student debt" data-articleId="414363882" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_052919_1559140998751.png_7322862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_052919_1559140998751.png_7322862_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_052919_1559140998751.png_7322862_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_052919_1559140998751.png_7322862_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_052919_1559140998751.png_7322862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally in the capital of his home state of Vermont on May 25, 2019 in Montpelier, Vermont. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bernie Sanders, progressives unveil bill to cancel student debt</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 05:05AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 05:31AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) — Days before the first Democratic presidential debates, Sen. Bernie Sanders and House progressives are unveiling legislation canceling all student debt, going further than a signature proposal by Sen. Elizabeth Warren as the two jockey for support from the party's liberal base.</p><p>By canceling all student loans, Sanders says the proposal addresses an economic burden for 45 million Americans. The key difference is that Warren's plan considers the income of the borrowers, canceling $50,000 in debt for those earning less than $100,000 per year and affecting an estimated 42 million people in the U.S.</p><p>Questions face both candidates about how to pay for all of that plus their proposals for free tuition at public colleges and universities. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>British judge orders disabled 22-week pregnant woman to have abortion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/unusual/more-than-2-000-people-win-lottery-by-picking-0-0-0-0-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/01/11/Lottery_Bill_5_710056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/01/11/Lottery_Bill_5_710056_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/01/11/Lottery_Bill_5_710056_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/01/11/Lottery_Bill_5_710056_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/01/11/Lottery_Bill_5_710056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>More than 2,000 people win lottery by picking '0-0-0-0'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/biden-congress-should-immediately-make-dreamers-citizens-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY_joe%20biden_011419_1547471322743.png_6621526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY_joe%20biden_011419_1547471322743.png_6621526_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY_joe%20biden_011419_1547471322743.png_6621526_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY_joe%20biden_011419_1547471322743.png_6621526_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY_joe%20biden_011419_1547471322743.png_6621526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Biden: Congress should immediately make 'Dreamers' citizens</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/governor-desantis-to-sign-bill-in-the-space-coast" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/31/WINK%20DeSantis%20Core%20Education.00_01_49_24.Still003_1548964507168.jpg_6702688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/31/WINK%20DeSantis%20Core%20Education.00_01_49_24.Still003_1548964507168.jpg_6702688_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/31/WINK%20DeSantis%20Core%20Education.00_01_49_24.Still003_1548964507168.jpg_6702688_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/31/WINK%20DeSantis%20Core%20Education.00_01_49_24.Still003_1548964507168.jpg_6702688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/31/WINK%20DeSantis%20Core%20Education.00_01_49_24.Still003_1548964507168.jpg_6702688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Governor DeSantis signs bill promoting career training in the Space Coast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/orlando-mayor-buddy-dyer-to-give-annual-state-of-the-city-address" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/04/05/mayor-dyer-state-of-city_1459895033784_1153356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/04/05/mayor-dyer-state-of-city_1459895033784_1153356_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/04/05/mayor-dyer-state-of-city_1459895033784_1153356_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/04/05/mayor-dyer-state-of-city_1459895033784_1153356_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/04/05/mayor-dyer-state-of-city_1459895033784_1153356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer gives annual State of the City address</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 