<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418221223" data-article-version="1.0">Biden cancer nonprofit suspends operations indefinitely</h1>
</header>
<div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-418221223" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Biden cancer nonprofit suspends operations indefinitely&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/biden-cancer-nonprofit-suspends-operations-indefinitely-1" data-title="Biden cancer nonprofit suspends operations indefinitely" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/biden-cancer-nonprofit-suspends-operations-indefinitely-1" addthis:title="Biden cancer nonprofit suspends operations indefinitely">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Biden cancer nonprofit suspends operations indefinitely&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/biden-cancer-nonprofit-suspends-operations-indefinitely-1" data-title="Biden cancer nonprofit suspends operations indefinitely" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/biden-cancer-nonprofit-suspends-operations-indefinitely-1" addthis:title="Biden cancer nonprofit suspends operations indefinitely"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418221223.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418221223");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418221223-407689571"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" Former Vice President Joe Biden (DoD News photo by EJ Hersom) Former Vice President Joe Biden (DoD News photo by EJ Hersom) <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/biden-cancer-nonprofit-suspends-operations-indefinitely-1">STEPHEN BRAUN, Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 11:32AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 11:35AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> comment</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/that-little-girl-was-me-kamala-harris-calls-out-joe-biden-on-race-record-during-democratic-debate"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Joe%20Kamala%20GETTY_1561695146773.jpg_7453222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Kamala Harris calls out Joe Biden on race record</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/2020-presidential-candidates-dispute-partys-future-on-second-night-of-democratic-debate"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/GETTY%20Dem%20Debate_1561691771351.jpg_7452753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Dem debate: Race, age, health care on second night</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/democratic-debate-night-2-biden-sanders-buttigieg-among-10-to-face-off-on-2020-stage"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Debate%20Night%202%20Banner_1561660618487.jpg_7450831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Democratic presidential debate night 2</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/biden-congress-should-immediately-make-dreamers-citizens-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY_joe%20biden_011419_1547471322743.png_6621526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Biden: Congress should make 'Dreamers' citizens</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - A nonprofit foundation set up by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden that relied on health care world partnerships to speed a cure for cancer has suspended its operations, it announced Monday.</p> <p>The Biden Cancer Initiative's sudden move to cease its activities comes two years after it was founded in 2017 by the former vice president and his wife, Jill, as a philanthropic extension of Biden's stewardship of the White House Cancer Moonshot program. Biden, who on Monday was detailing his health care plan , headed the Obama administration effort to accelerate a cancer cure in tribute to his son Beau, who died of the disease in 2015.</p> <p>The nonprofit promoted nearly 60 partnerships with drug companies, health care firms, charities and other organizations that pledged more than $400 million to improve cancer treatment.</p> <p>Biden and his wife left the group's board in April as an ethics precaution before he joined the presidential campaign . But the nonprofit had trouble maintaining momentum without their involvement. And the roles played by Biden allies and health care-related firms in aiding the foundation's activities have raised questions about their potential interests if Biden won the presidency.</p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/joe-biden-promises-to-cure-cancer-if-elected-president-1">Joe Biden promises to 'cure cancer' if elected president</a></strong></p> <p>"Today, we are suspending activities given our unique circumstances. We remain personally committed to the cause, but at this time will have to pause efforts," said Greg Simon, the nonprofit's executive director.</p> <p>Simon, who had a similar executive role in the Cancer Moonshot government anti-cancer effort, did not elaborate on the reasons the foundation was shutting down its operations. But a nonprofit staffer who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal decision-making said that the foundation had struggled to operate at the same pace after the Bidens' departures.</p> <p>The Biden Cancer Initiative has taken in several million dollars in direct funding for its operations, but the bulk of the money supporting the partnerships it promotes comes in the form of indirect pledges. That money does not go directly to the nonprofit but instead is managed by the participating companies and organizations to fund their research and work. Biden's group has used its platform and Biden's appearances to promote the partnerships.</p> <p>Last September, at the nonprofit's first summit convened in Washington, Biden trumpeted 57 commitments by pharmaceutical firms, other health care companies and organizations. Most were newly pledged by the organizations, though at least a dozen were carry-overs from Biden's government-run Cancer Moonshot work.</p> <p>But in the 10 months since, the nonprofit has announced only a handful of new commitments, a sign that without the Bidens' involvement the foundation was unable to operate on its own.</p> <p>As Biden immersed himself in the presidential campaign, the nonprofit also became a potential target for political attacks because of its close work with corporations and political allies whose interests posed potential ethics concerns if he returned to the White House.</p> <hr /> <p><strong>READ MORE POLITICAL NEWS:</strong></p> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/trump-moves-to-end-asylum-protections-for-most-central-american-migrants-at-us-mexico-border">Trump moves to end asylum protections for most Central American migrants at US-Mexico border</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/president-trump-s-tweets-against-liberal-congresswomen-called-racist">President Trump's tweets against liberal congresswomen called racist</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/beto-o-rourke-says-he-and-wife-amy-are-descended-from-people-who-owned-slaves">Beto O'Rourke says he and wife Amy are descendants of slave owners</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/president-trump-tells-liberal-democratic-women-to-leave-the-us">President Trump tells liberal Democratic women to leave the U.S.</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/facebook-instant/pence-acknowledges-tough-stuff-at-border-detention-centers">Pence acknowledges 'tough stuff' at border detention centers</a></li> </ul> <hr /> <p>An Associated Press examination of the nonprofit's partnership program and Biden's speeches on behalf its activities found last month that in some cases health care world entities and allies touted by the former vice president were already lobbying for interests before the federal government.</p> <p>In January 2018, Biden spoke at a San Francisco conference sponsored by a health tech firm whose chief medical officer is Biden's son-in-law, who was also on the Biden cancer nonprofit's board. During that speech, Biden also hailed a medical device entrepreneur who has helped raise funds for Biden's campaign. Both firms lobby with the federal government. Similarly, the Biden nonprofit promotes commitments from at least a dozen major drug firms that lobby with the government.</p> <p>As a response to the AP report, Biden's campaign said that if he won the presidency he would issue an executive order and staff guidance on the hiring of lobbyists and other ethics concerns. The campaign did not provide details on that planning. Biden's campaign also said his nonprofit's operations would not be incorporated into a Biden administration cancer-fighting effort. That could have meant that the nonprofit would have continued working with health care industry organizations with Biden in the White House.</p> <p>Biden commits to "the highest standards of ethical culture," deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said last month.</p> <p>She added that Biden believes that success in curing cancer "will only be achieved by calling on the resources and creativity of a robust private-public partnership: government, health care nonprofits, innovative medical startups, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and patient advocacy groups."</p> <p>The Bidens' cancer foundation was the second nonprofit tied to a major Democratic presidential candidate that has halted operations this year. In March, the Sanders Institute , an issue-oriented foundation founded by the wife and son of Vermont Sen. in the East Room of the White House July 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Trump stands by racist tweets against lawmakers, says 'if you're not happy here, you can leave'
By Amy Lieu
Posted Jul 15 2019 01:20PM EDT
Updated Jul 15 2019 01:35PM EDT
President Trump was unbowed by criticism of his racist tweets against four U.S. congresswomen of color, saying, "If you're not happy here, then you can leave." 
Trump said Monday at the White House, "If you're not happy in the U.S., if you're complaining all the time, you can leave, you can leave right now."
"These are people who hate our country," Trump added. President Donald J. Trump speaks to reporters Sunday, July 7, 2019, as he prepares to board Air Force One at the Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., for his return to Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead) © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trump moves to end asylum protections for most Central American migrants at US-Mexico border
Posted Jul 15 2019 08:55AM EDT
Updated Jul 15 2019 10:28AM EDT
(AP) -- The Trump administration is moving to end asylum protections for most Central American migrants.
A rule published Monday bars migrants from seeking asylum in the United States if they've traveled through another country first.
Tens of thousands of migrant families from Central America travel through Mexico to the U.S. each month, many claiming asylum. The Trump administration claims families are taking advantage of legal loopholes it says allow migrants a free pass to the country while they wait out phony asylum requests. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
President Trump's tweets against liberal congresswomen called racist
By JONATHAN LEMIRE and CALVIN WOODWARD, Associated Press
Posted Jul 15 2019 07:25AM EDT
Updated Jul 15 2019 07:26AM EDT
Starkly injecting race into his criticism of liberal Democrats, President Donald Trump said four congresswomen of color should go back to the "broken and crime infested" countries they came from, ignoring the fact that all of the women are American citizens and three were born in the U.S. His attack drew a searing condemnation from Democrats who labeled the remarks racist and breathtakingly divisive.
Following a familiar script, Republicans remained largely silent after Trump's Sunday morning broadsides against the four women. But the president's nativist tweets caused Democrats to set aside their internal rifts to rise up in a united chorus against the president.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump wants to "make America white again." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, after jousting for days with Pelosi, said Trump "can't conceive of an America that includes us." All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>President Trump's tweets against liberal congresswomen called racist</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JONATHAN LEMIRE and CALVIN WOODWARD, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 07:25AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 07:26AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Starkly injecting race into his criticism of liberal Democrats, President Donald Trump said four congresswomen of color should go back to the "broken and crime infested" countries they came from, ignoring the fact that all of the women are American citizens and three were born in the U.S. His attack drew a searing condemnation from Democrats who labeled the remarks racist and breathtakingly divisive.</p><p>Following a familiar script, Republicans remained largely silent after Trump's Sunday morning broadsides against the four women. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump wants to "make America white again." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, after jousting for days with Pelosi, said Trump "can't conceive of an America that includes us."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> Most Recent
17-year-old Florida teen missing for several months
Crackdown on speeding coming to 5 states, including Florida
Dolphins assistant Caldwell to take leave for health issue
Snell, Rays to take on Paxton, Yankees
Opening date for Disney Skyliner gondolas announced data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/Lilian%20Kaplan_1563210456865.png_7523481_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/Lilian%20Kaplan_1563210456865.png_7523481_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/Lilian%20Kaplan_1563210456865.png_7523481_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/Lilian%20Kaplan_1563210456865.png_7523481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>17-year-old Florida teen missing for several months</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/crackdown-on-speeding-coming-to-5-states-including-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/19/FHP-troopers-Florida-Higway-Patrol_1552969007422_6908223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/19/FHP-troopers-Florida-Higway-Patrol_1552969007422_6908223_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/19/FHP-troopers-Florida-Higway-Patrol_1552969007422_6908223_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/19/FHP-troopers-Florida-Higway-Patrol_1552969007422_6908223_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/19/FHP-troopers-Florida-Higway-Patrol_1552969007422_6908223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Crackdown on speeding coming to 5 states, including Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/dolphins-assistant-caldwell-to-take-leave-for-health-issue-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dolphins assistant Caldwell to take leave for health issue</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/snell-rays-to-take-on-paxton-yankees-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/baseball-generic_122798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/baseball-generic_122798_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/baseball-generic_122798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/baseball-generic_122798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/baseball-generic_122798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Snell, Rays to take on Paxton, Yankees</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/attractions/opening-date-for-disney-skyliner-gondolas-announced" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DISNEY%20PARK%20BLOGS_skyliner%201_071519_1563207735947.png_7523457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DISNEY%20PARK%20BLOGS_skyliner%201_071519_1563207735947.png_7523457_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DISNEY%20PARK%20BLOGS_skyliner%201_071519_1563207735947.png_7523457_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DISNEY%20PARK%20BLOGS_skyliner%201_071519_1563207735947.png_7523457_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DISNEY%20PARK%20BLOGS_skyliner%201_071519_1563207735947.png_7523457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x20;Disney&#x20;Park&#x20;Blog" 