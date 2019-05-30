< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
section id="story409810563" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
header class="mod-header story-header">
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409810563" data-article-version="1.0">Beto O'Rourke sounds off on Trump's impeachment: We must 'act now or lose our democracy forever'</h1>
</header> Beto O'Rourke sounds off on Trump's impeachment: We must 'act now or lose our democracy forever' forever'" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/beto-o-rourke-sounds-off-on-trump-s-impeachment-we-must-act-now-or-lose-our-democracy-forever-" addthis:title="Beto O'Rourke sounds off on Trump's impeachment: We must 'act now or lose our democracy forever'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409810563.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409810563");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409810563-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409810563-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/beto%20o%20rourke%20president%20donald%20trump_1559226268601.png_7329922_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409810563-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/beto%20o%20rourke%20president%20donald%20trump_1559226268601.png_7329922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409810563-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="beto o rourke president donald trump_1559226268601.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/15/Beto%20O%27Rourke%20wrote%20fantasy%20about%20killing%20kids_1552684299269.jpg_6897587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409810563-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Beto O'Rourke wrote fantasy about killing kids_1552684299269.jpg-408200.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-409810563-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/beto%20o%20rourke%20president%20donald%20trump_1559226268601.png_7329922_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="beto o rourke Posted May 30 2019 10:26AM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 10:31AM EDT <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/GETTY_aoc_052119_1558467751647_7298339_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>AOC: Time to 'move forward' with Trump impeachment</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-says-nobody-disobeys-him-has-no-impeachment-worries-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/22/GETTY%20trump%20pelosi%20pence_1555971041499.jpg_7142141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Trump says 'nobody disobeys' him, has no worries</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/nadler-evidence-against-trump-impeachable-if-proven-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/21/GETTY%20jerry%20nadler%20042119_1555861199064.jpg_7137537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Rep: Evidence against Trump impeachable if proven</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/warren-becomes-first-2020-democrat-to-call-for-impeachment"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/19/Getty_Warren%20first%20Democrat%20to%20call%20for%20impeachment_1555717260320.jpg_7135073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> FOX NEWS - Former Texas congressman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke urged Congress to proceed with President Trump's impeachment on Wednesday evening, warning that it would be the "end of our democracy" if they don't act.

O'Rourke offered his reaction to remarks made by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on MSNBC and began by boasting that he had called for Trump's impeachment for "more than a year" and that Mueller made it "as clear as day."

"He's telling us if we want to prevent this from happening again to our democracy, we have to hold those responsible accountable and the only method that we can do that is for our representatives in Congress to begin impeachment proceedings," O'Rourke told "Hardball" host Chris Matthews.

"If Congress fails to act now, it's hard to see them acting in the future. And if they fail to do that, we have set the precedent that some people because of the position they hold are above the law in this country. That begins the end of our democracy and we cannot allow that to happen."

The 2020 candidate agreed with Matthews that House Democrats don't have time to delay impeachment hearings due the to the upcoming election.

"I agree with you. Act now or lose our democracy forever," O'Rourke said.

O'Rourke also praised Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich, for being the sole Republican lawmaker calling for impeachment, suggesting he and other lawmakers are putting the country ahead of their political careers.

Several 2020 candidates have reiterated their calls for Congress to proceed with impeachment including Senators Cory Booker, D-NJ, Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, and Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com.

Read more POLITICAL news:

Meghan McCain responds over reports that White House wanted USS John McCain "out of sight"
Bill that would legalize recreational marijuana in Illinois passes Senate
Louisiana lawmakers send strict new abortion ban to governor's desk data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20053019%20b_1559221829488.jpg_7329093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" President Donald J. Trump bids farewell to the troops at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Friday, May 24, 2019, as he boards Air Force One in Anchorage.(Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)
Trump muddles waters over Russia election help
Posted May 30 2019 09:12AM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 09:24AM EDT
(AP) -- President Donald Trump is muddying the waters over Russia's involvement in the 2016 election. Trump tweeted early Thursday that "I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected." But he later insisted that Russia didn't help him.

Trump reacted Thursday, a day after special counsel Robert Mueller spoke about his investigation into Russia election meddling and contacts with the Trump presidential campaign.

Mueller found that Russia meddled in the 2016 election, and while he said that charging Trump with a crime was "not an option" because of federal rules, he emphasized that he did not exonerate the president.

USS John S. McCain (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Villegas) Meghan McCain responds over reports that White House wanted USS John McCain "out of sight"
By FOX 10 Staff
Posted May 29 2019 09:16PM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 11:12PM EDT
PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Meghan McCain, the daughter of late U.S. Senator John McCain, has responded to reports that the White House wanted the USS John McCain "out of sight" during President Trump's recent trip to Japan.

According to an article published by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, an official with the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command outlined plans for the President's arrival that the official said resulted from conversations between the White House Military Office and the U.S. Navy's Seventh Fleet. Photo: Loundon County Sheriff. Photos released of pair suspected of dismembering elderly San Francisco father
8-foot alligator found in hallway of Florida elementary school
Warriors' new NBA Finals road goes to Canada to face Raptors
Man kills self after shooting ex-girlfriend in Sanford, police say 