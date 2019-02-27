< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424007860" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF)</strong> - The Florida Bar confirmed Thursday that its Grievance Committee found “no probable cause” that U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz violated rules when he sent out a tweet accusing Michael Cohen of infidelity as President Donald Trump’s former attorney prepared to testify before Congress.</p> <p>Florida Bar spokeswoman Francine Walker said in an email that a letter of advice will be sent to Gaetz and made public likely on Friday. Gaetz said in a tweet Wednesday that he had been informed of the committee’s decision.</p> <p>“They are taking no disciplinary action against me & are sending a letter of advice,” Gaetz tweeted. “I thank the Bar committee members for their sound judgment.” </p> <p>In February, Gaetz, a Northwest Florida Republican, accused Cohen, who is married, of having “girlfriends” on the eve of giving testimony to Congress.</p> <p>"Hey @MichaelCohen212 --- Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she'll remain faithful when you're in prison. She's about to learn a lot ...” Gaetz said in the tweet.</p> <p>Gaetz later removed the tweet and issued an apology. Democrats and other critics accused Gaetz, a major Trump supporter, of engaging in witness tampering. The Florida Bar has said it investigates potential conduct violations any time words of a Florida lawyer result in complaints.</p> <p>Gaetz was admitted to the Bar in 2008 after attending law school at the College of William & Mary in Virginia, according to information on the Bar website. Judge raises new questions in felons voting fight
By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida
Posted Aug 15 2019 11:33PM EDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 11:35PM EDT
A federal judge added a new twist Thursday in the legal battle over whether convicted felons who've served their time behind bars should be required to pay court-ordered financial obligations before voting rights are restored.

Plaintiffs in the case are challenging a state law that carries out a constitutional amendment granting voting rights to felons "who have completed all terms of their sentence, including parole or probation." The amendment, approved by voters in November, excluded people "convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense."

Under a measure approved by the Republican-dominated Legislature this spring and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, felons have to pay all "financial obligations" ordered by courts as part of sentencing --- including fees, fines and restitution --- to be eligible to have their voting rights restored.

President Trump reportedly asked his aides if purchasing Greenland is a good idea
By Austin Williams
Posted Aug 15 2019 09:07PM EDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 10:57PM EDT
President Donald Trump is reportedly interested in purchasing Greenland, according to sources who spoke to the Wall Street Journal.

Sources within the administration said the president has "repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring the Danish territory." Trump asked his advisers numerous times throughout various meetings and dinners whether or not the U.S. would be able to acquire Greenland, citing its geopolitical value, according to WSJ.

The White House and State Department have not made any comments regarding the possible purchase of the region that has a population of 56,000.

These are the 26 candidates running for president in 2020
By Colleen Killingsworth
Posted Apr 25 2019 07:26PM EDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 07:56PM EDT
The field of 2020 presidential candidates is crowded, with 24 Democrats currently making a bid for the White House along with two Republicans — one of whom is President Donald Trump.

As campaign season heats up, here's a look at each candidate vying for the highest office in the land:

Michael Bennet has been a Senator from Colorado since 2009, before which he served as superintendent of Denver Public Schools. He also served two years as Chief of Staff to fellow Democratic presidential hopeful, John Hickenlooper, during his time as mayor of Denver. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge raises new questions in felons voting fight</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dara Kam, News Service of Florida </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 11:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 11:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A federal judge added a new twist Thursday in the legal battle over whether convicted felons who’ve served their time behind bars should be required to pay court-ordered financial obligations before voting rights are restored.</p><p>Plaintiffs in the case are challenging a state law that carries out a constitutional amendment granting voting rights to felons “who have completed all terms of their sentence, including parole or probation.” The amendment, approved by voters in November, excluded people “convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense.”</p><p>Under a measure approved by the Republican-dominated Legislature this spring and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, felons have to pay all “financial obligations” ordered by courts as part of sentencing --- including fees, fines and restitution --- to be eligible to have their voting rights restored.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/president-trump-reportedly-asked-his-aides-if-purchasing-greenland-is-a-good-idea" title="President Trump reportedly asked his aides if purchasing Greenland is a good idea" data-articleId="424074652" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/President_Trump_reportedly_asked_his_aid_0_7596157_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/President_Trump_reportedly_asked_his_aid_0_7596157_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/President_Trump_reportedly_asked_his_aid_0_7596157_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/President_Trump_reportedly_asked_his_aid_0_7596157_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/President_Trump_reportedly_asked_his_aid_0_7596157_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump is reportedly interested in purchasing Greenland, according to sources who spoke to the Wall Street Journal." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>President Trump reportedly asked his aides if purchasing Greenland is a good idea</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 09:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 10:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump is reportedly interested in purchasing Greenland, according to sources who spoke to the Wall Street Journal .</p><p>Sources within the administration said the president has “repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring the Danish territory.” Trump asked his advisers numerous times throughout various meetings and dinners whether or not the U.S. would be able to acquire Greenland, citing its geopolitical value, according to WSJ.</p><p>The White House and State Department have not made any comments regarding the possible purchase of the region that has a population of 56,000.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/these-are-the-24-candidates-running-for-president-in-2020" title="These are the 26 candidates running for president in 2020" data-articleId="403282907" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/These_are_the_2020_presidential_candidat_0_7596110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/These_are_the_2020_presidential_candidat_0_7596110_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/These_are_the_2020_presidential_candidat_0_7596110_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/These_are_the_2020_presidential_candidat_0_7596110_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/These_are_the_2020_presidential_candidat_0_7596110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has just announced he is dropping out of the presidential race in 2020. He brings the field of candidates down to 26." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>These are the 26 candidates running for president in 2020</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 25 2019 07:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 07:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The field of 2020 presidential candidates is crowded, with 24 Democrats currently making a bid for the White House along with two Republicans — one of whom is President Donald Trump.</p><p>As campaign season heats up, here's a look at each candidate vying for the highest office in the land:</p><p>Michael Bennet has been a Senator from Colorado since 2009, before which he served as superintendent of Denver Public Schools. 