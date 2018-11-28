< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Appellate court rules for Florida elections supervisor data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/28/GETTY_brenda%20snipes_112818_1543409188794.png_6447868_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/28/GETTY_brenda%20snipes_112818_1543409188794.png_6447868_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/28/GETTY_brenda%20snipes_112818_1543409188794.png_6447868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/28/GETTY_brenda%20snipes_112818_1543409188794.png_6447868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Joe Skipper/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Joe Skipper/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425641784-375650110" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/28/GETTY_brenda%20snipes_112818_1543409188794.png_6447868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/28/GETTY_brenda%20snipes_112818_1543409188794.png_6447868_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/28/GETTY_brenda%20snipes_112818_1543409188794.png_6447868_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/28/GETTY_brenda%20snipes_112818_1543409188794.png_6447868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/28/GETTY_brenda%20snipes_112818_1543409188794.png_6447868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Joe Posted Aug 26 2019 01:00PM EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A federal appeals court has sided with a former elections supervisor in South Florida, ruling she followed the law by removing people who had died or moved away from the voting rolls.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last week that a lower court had ruled properly in concluding that former Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes complied with federal law requiring that voting rolls be regularly updated.

A conservative group, the American Civil Rights Union, sued Snipes' office in 2016, claiming it was violating the National Voter Registration Act by not properly making efforts to remove ineligible voters from its lists.

The union had argued that ineligible voters might vote because Snipes had not removed more voters from the lists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. More Politics Stories

Meghan McCain marks one-year anniversary of father John McCain's death
Posted Aug 25 2019 02:22PM EDT
Updated Aug 25 2019 02:27PM EDT

Meghan McCain marked one year since the death of her beloved father, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) in August 2018.

"Last year tomorrow, August 25th was the worst day of my life. I lost my hero," "The View" co-host tweeted with a photo of her and her father's hands. "I miss my father every single day, I will for the rest of my life. Grief is omnipresent and relentless. For every single person who has sent prayers, love & support to my family, we are truly grateful."

Meghan, 34, then announced she would be off social media for the next several days.

---

Ex-Rep. Joe Walsh to challenge Trump in 2020 GOP primary
Posted Aug 25 2019 09:37AM EDT
Updated Aug 25 2019 06:53PM EDT

Joe Walsh, a former Illinois congressman, says he'll challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2020. The tea party favorite argues that Trump is unfit for the White House.

Walsh announced his candidacy during an interview on ABC's "This Week'" on Sunday. Also in the race is Bill Weld, a former Massachusetts governor.

Walsh won a House seat from suburban Chicago in the 2010 tea party wave, but lost reelection in 2012 and has since hosted a radio talk show.

---

DeSantis seeking 'best value,' speed on road projects
Posted Aug 23 2019 11:37PM EDT
Updated Aug 23 2019 11:38PM EDT

With an eye on traffic headaches throughout the Sunshine State, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he has expressed concerns to the head of the Florida Department of Transportation about the cost and length of time to get projects completed.

"I think if you look at some of the price tags in these things, I just want to make sure we are getting the best value," the governor told reporters in Orlando on Friday, following a speech to members of the Florida Realtors Association.

DeSantis added that he would like to see infrastructure projects done "as soon as possible and not take forever and a day." The Republican governor, who took office in January, added, "We are working on ways to be able to do that. … I have talked to the DOT secretary, and he understands that that is a concern of mine." All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Meghan McCain marks one-year anniversary of father John McCain's death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 02:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 02:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Meghan McCain marked one year since the death of her beloved father, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) in August 2018.</p><p>"Last year tomorrow, August 25th was the worst day of my life. I lost my hero," "The View" co-host tweeted with a photo of her and her father's hands. "I miss my father every single day, I will for the rest of my life. Grief is omnipresent and relentless. For every single person who has sent prayers, love & support to my family, we are truly grateful."</p><p>Meghan, 34, then announced she would be off social media for the next several days.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/ex-rep-joe-walsh-to-challenge-trump-in-2020-gop-primary" title="Ex-Rep. Joe Walsh to challenge Trump in 2020 GOP primary" data-articleId="425527841" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/221_1566748260543_7615082_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/221_1566748260543_7615082_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/221_1566748260543_7615082_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/221_1566748260543_7615082_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/221_1566748260543_7615082_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo: Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ex-Rep. Joe Walsh to challenge Trump in 2020 GOP primary</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 09:37AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 06:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Joe Walsh, a former Illinois congressman, says he'll challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2020. The tea party favorite argues that Trump is unfit for the White House.</p><p>Walsh announced his candidacy during an interview on ABC's "This Week'" on Sunday. Also in the race is Bill Weld, a former Massachusetts governor.</p><p>Walsh won a House seat from suburban Chicago in the 2010 tea party wave, but lost reelection in 2012 and has since hosted a radio talk show.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/desantis-seeking-best-value-speed-on-road-projects" title="DeSantis seeking 'best value,' speed on road projects" data-articleId="425394983" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/i-4-ultimate-downtown_1565319114449_7582974_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/i-4-ultimate-downtown_1565319114449_7582974_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/i-4-ultimate-downtown_1565319114449_7582974_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/i-4-ultimate-downtown_1565319114449_7582974_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/i-4-ultimate-downtown_1565319114449_7582974_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DeSantis seeking 'best value,' speed on road projects</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 11:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 11:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With an eye on traffic headaches throughout the Sunshine State, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he has expressed concerns to the head of the Florida Department of Transportation about the cost and length of time to get projects completed.</p><p>"I think if you look at some of the price tags in these things, I just want to make sure we are getting the best value," the governor told reporters in Orlando on Friday, following a speech to members of the Florida Realtors Association.</p><p>DeSantis added that he would like to see infrastructure projects done "as soon as possible and not take forever and a day." (Photo by Masrat Zahra/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)" title="pug_1566868293403-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Reece Whiskerspoon, Albus Dumbledog': Pet insurance company ranks top 10 wackiest pet names</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/polar-coaster-winter-farmers-almanac-predicts-intense-cold-snowfall-to-come-in-2019-20"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/getty_snownycfile_082619_1566864283361_7618255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A man walks his dog as snow falls along the Brooklyn Promenade in New York City in an April 2, 2018, file photo. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)" title="getty_snownycfile_082619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Polar Coaster Winter': Farmers' Almanac predicts intense cold, snowfall to come in 2019-20</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/caregivers-accused-of-abusing-disabled-patient"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/caregivers%20accused%20of%20abusing%20disabled%20patient_1566863366453.jpg_7618357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="caregivers accused of abusing disabled patient_1566863366453.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Caregivers accused of abusing disabled patient</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/leesburg-police-say-social-media-isn-t-the-place-to-report-a-crime" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/LEESBURG%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT%20ON%20FB_1566872062462.jpg_7618646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/LEESBURG%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT%20ON%20FB_1566872062462.jpg_7618646_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/LEESBURG%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT%20ON%20FB_1566872062462.jpg_7618646_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/LEESBURG%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT%20ON%20FB_1566872062462.jpg_7618646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/LEESBURG%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT%20ON%20FB_1566872062462.jpg_7618646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Leesburg police say social media isn't the place to report a crime</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/dog-owner-made-up-story-of-slit-throat-duct-taped-mouth-to-get-free-vet-care-investigators-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/richard%20k%20jones_dog_082519_1566745530380.png_7615069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/richard%20k%20jones_dog_082519_1566745530380.png_7615069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/richard%20k%20jones_dog_082519_1566745530380.png_7615069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/richard%20k%20jones_dog_082519_1566745530380.png_7615069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/richard%20k%20jones_dog_082519_1566745530380.png_7615069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x20;&#x40;butlersheriff&#x2f;&#x20;Twitter" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dog owner made up story of slit throat, duct-taped mouth to get free vet care, investigators say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/orlando-volunteers-prepare-to-help-puerto-rico" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/blue%20tarps%20in%20Puerto%20Rico_1566871146795.jpg_7618635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/blue%20tarps%20in%20Puerto%20Rico_1566871146795.jpg_7618635_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/blue%20tarps%20in%20Puerto%20Rico_1566871146795.jpg_7618635_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/blue%20tarps%20in%20Puerto%20Rico_1566871146795.jpg_7618635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/blue%20tarps%20in%20Puerto%20Rico_1566871146795.jpg_7618635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orlando volunteers prepare to help Puerto Rico</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/power-outage-at-disney-springs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/DISNEY%20SPRINGS%20POWER%20OUTAGE_1566870296161.jpg_7618632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/DISNEY%20SPRINGS%20POWER%20OUTAGE_1566870296161.jpg_7618632_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/DISNEY%20SPRINGS%20POWER%20OUTAGE_1566870296161.jpg_7618632_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/DISNEY%20SPRINGS%20POWER%20OUTAGE_1566870296161.jpg_7618632_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/DISNEY%20SPRINGS%20POWER%20OUTAGE_1566870296161.jpg_7618632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Power outage at Disney Springs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/reece-whiskerspoon-albus-dumbledog-pet-insurance-company-ranks-top-10-wackiest-pet-names" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/pug_1566868293403_7618440_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/pug_1566868293403_7618440_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/pug_1566868293403_7618440_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/pug_1566868293403_7618440_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/pug_1566868293403_7618440_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;A&#x20;dog&#x20;poses&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;picture&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;park&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Masrat&#x20;Zahra&#x2f;SOPA&#x20;Images&#x2f;LightRocket&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Reece Whiskerspoon, Albus Dumbledog': Pet insurance company ranks top 10 wackiest pet names</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 