Plakon, Perry draw Democratic foes

Posted: Sep 01 2017 11:17PM EDT

Updated: Sep 01 2017

LONGWOOD, Fla. (NSF) - State Rep. Scott Plakon, R-Longwood, has drawn a Democratic challenger as he seeks another term in Seminole County's House District 29.

Longwood Democrat Patrick Brandt opened a campaign account to try to unseat Plakon next year, according to information posted Friday on the state Division of Elections website.

Meanwhile, a second Democrat has emerged to challenge Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, in 2018 in Senate District 8, which includes Alachua, Putnam and part of Marion counties. Gainesville Democrat Kayser Enneking opened a campaign account in the Senate district, the Division of Elections website said.

Gainesville Democrat Olysha Magruder opened an account in June and had raised $1,877 as of July 31.

Also this week, Boca Raton Republican Tommy Zeichman became the third candidate to try to succeed term-limited Rep. Bill Hager, R-Delray Beach, next year in Palm Beach County's House District 89. The other candidates are Republican Matt Spritz and Democrat Ryan Rossi.

 

Information provided by The News Service of Florida. 

 

