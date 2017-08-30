Florida House bill takes aim at stadium projects

- A Miami-Dade County Republican will again try to pass legislation that would prohibit sports franchises from being able to build or renovate stadiums on publicly owned land.

The measure (HB 13), introduced Wednesday by Rep. Bryan Avila, R-Hialeah, is part of an effort by House leaders to limit public assistance to private companies. The bill is filed for the 2018 legislative session, which starts in January.

During the 2017 session, the House approved a similar proposal, while a Senate version did not get heard in committees. Last week, Avila filed a separate measure (HB 6005) that would repeal a controversial 2014 law that created a stadium-funding program.

The program makes available a potential $13 million a year for stadium work. But the House has prevented funding projects the past few years, even as the state Department of Economic Opportunity has approved applications submitted for EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Sun Life Stadium in Miami-Dade County, Daytona International Speedway, Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and a soccer stadium in Orlando.