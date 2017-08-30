Proposal re-emerges about guns at private schools

- Floridians with concealed-weapons licenses would be allowed to pack heat while at private schools located on the property of religious institutions, under a proposal filed Wednesday in the state House.

Rep. Neil Combee, R-Auburndale, reintroduced the proposal (HB 113) for the 2018 legislative session, which starts in January. A similar proposal failed in the 2017 session when the House and Senate couldn't agree on how broad it should be.

Outside of law-enforcement officers, state law prohibits people from carrying guns at schools. The House approved a measure similar to the Combee bill during the 2017 session, while the Senate approved a version that would have barred people from carrying guns at the schools during school hours or when school activities are underway.

Supporters have said people with concealed-weapons licenses should be able to be armed at churches for security reasons.