White House communications shakeup coming?

- White House Communications Director Michael Dubke handed in his resignation to President Donald Trump on May 18, but agreed to stay on until the president names a replacement. Dubke served as White House communications director and as assistant to the president for three months.

The resignation came as the White House changed its communications strategy and is offering fewer press briefings. The president is trying to change the subject from ongoing investigations to his agenda.

In the resignation letter, Dubke wrote: "The reasons for my departure are personal, but it has been my great honor to serve President Trump and this administration." Dubkey agreed to stay on at the White House to handle the transition to his successor, but so far no replacement has been named.

Many are reading his departure as the first sign of an impending staff shakeup as Trump tries to fend off growing allegations about ties with Russia and stem a seemingly never-ending flow of leaks.

Former Trump deputy campaign manager David Bossie said the White House needs to "bring in some talent who are dedicated to the president's agenda." Bossie is among those rumored to be rejoining a retooled Trump war room. Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski may come on board as well.

Political analyst David Birsdell of Baruch College said Trump's frustration with his team's communication strategy is an indication of changes to come and that Trump may shift or trade out his communications department.

If an overhaul is in the works, White House officials aren't letting on. Kellyanne Conway said that is just not true.

Trump may be having a hard time recruiting people to work for him. The New York Times reported that four possible candidates for Dubke's job all declined to be considered.

Dubke was the founding partner at the Black Rock Group.