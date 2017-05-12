Gov. Rick Scott reacts to Comey firing

Florida governor Rick Scott reacted to the firing of FBI director James Comey. Despite the controversy, Scott says he isn't phased by the President's decision.

Governor Scott was quoted as saying Comey was a "lightning rod"--a leader that needed to go in order for the President to have a fresh start.

"I know the FBI has a lot of obligations, and I know one of the things our state is focused on is counter-terrorism and so I think they have a lot of things on their plate. I wouldn't know the internal workings of the FBI to know what was the most important thing for them. I'm sure all of these things are important to them. I know in my state, I want the FBI to be focused on keeping everybody safe, and I think that you know Director Comey became a lightning rod" Scott said during an interview with FOX News Channel's "Happening Now."

"I believe the President needed a fresh start. You've got to have somebody who's nonpartisan, you know my experience with the President-I've known him for a long time, He'll try to find good, solid people to do the job, and I believe the quality people in the FBI will do their job"

President Trump abruptly fired James Comey as head of the FBI on Tuesday, May 9th. The decision has caused shocked waves in Washington and the legal community, especially since Comey was leading the official criminal investigation into whether the President's advisors communicated with Russia to steer the outcome of the 2016 Presidential elections.