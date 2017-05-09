Verdict watch in fraud trial of Corrine Brown Politics Verdict watch in fraud trial of Corrine Brown Day two of jury deliberation in Jacksonville federal court is over, without any verdict in the fraud trial of a former Florida congresswoman. Former Rep. Corrine Brown left the courthouse, saying nothing to reporters.

- Day two of jury deliberation in Jacksonville federal court is over, without any verdict in the fraud trial of a former Florida congresswoman. Former Rep. Corrine Brown left the courthouse, saying nothing to reporters.

“Please no comments, as you know, we're under a rule, no comments please,” said her lawyer, James Smith.

The twelve jurors are weighing 22 charges against the former congresswoman, ranging from conspiracy to tax evasion. All of this stems from what prosecutors say was a sham charity the congresswoman founded, One Door for Education, and from which she allegedly stole more than $140,000.

They say she did this with the help of two aides, who both got plea bargains to testify against Brown. But Brown's defense team maintains she was the victim, whose two workers stole the money behind her back.

Jacksonville lawyer and legal analyst, Rhonda Peoples-Waters, says the jury is carefully reviewing each charge, but she thinks the tax evasion charges will likely stick.

“I do think that a conviction is likely as it relates to the taxation and documentation IRS charges, Peoples-Waters said, “mainly because of her own admissions on the stand, as it relates to that.”

Jurors have the option to convict Brown on all, none, or some of the charges - conspiracy being the most serious. If found guilty on all counts, Brown could be sentenced to more than 350 years in prison.