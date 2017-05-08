Jury deliberating in ex-congresswoman's fraud trial Politics Jury deliberating in ex-congresswoman's fraud trial Prosecutors have wrapped up their closing arguments in the fraud and tax evasion trial of former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, calling on jurors to use their "common sense" as they deliberate her fate.

Federal prosecutor Eric G. Olshan outlined the highlights of the case against Brown during a presentation that took more than an hour Monday morning.

Brown's attorney James Smith will wrap up the defense's arguments before the case goes to the jury.

Brown faces fraud charges. Prosecutors say she funneled money from One Door for Education into her personal accounts. She has pleaded not guilty, blaming her former chief of staff Elias "Ronnie" Simmons for stealing.

Olshan told jurors the real victims are the worthy kids who could have gotten scholarships.