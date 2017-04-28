Florida House passes bill to construct slavery memorial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The Florida House unanimously passed a bill that would construct a memorial on the Capitol grounds to remind people that slavery was once allowed.

But despite Friday's vote, it's unlikely the memorial will be built any time soon since the Senate never heard a similar bill.

Democratic Rep. Kionne McGhee said he sponsored his bill to honor slaves who have gone unrecognized for their contributions to Florida and the nation.

The bill also says the memorial would recognize the injustice, cruelty and inhumanity of slavery. Florida does not currently have any slavery memorials.

