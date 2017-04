- Lawmakers in Tallahassee are looking to crack down on drug traffickers. The house has passed a bill that would include murder charges for someone who distributes drugs that result in a user's death. This comes as the state is struggling to stem growing opioid abuses and overdoses.

Lawmakers say they want to send a strong message to drug dealers, letting them know they will be held accountable. A similar bill is making it's way through the senate.