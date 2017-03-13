Florida revisits bill that punishes sanctuary city officials

- Republican legislators in Florida are pushing again this year with a measure that would punish local officials if they fail to "fully comply" with federal immigration authorities.

The House Civil Justice and Claims Subcommittee on Monday voted for the bill, which would help enforce President Donald Trump's promised immigration crackdown.

Rep. Larry Metz, a Yalaha Republican, pushed the bill last year. It cleared the House but was never considered by the Senate. Metz predicted it may do better this year, since there has been turnover in the state Senate, and some of those spots have been replaced by conservative Republicans.

The legislation would penalize officials in so-called sanctuary cities with hefty fines. Local government would also absorb detention costs when holding detainees for immigration authorities.