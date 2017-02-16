President Donald Trump to announce his pick for labor secretary

By: Associated Press

Posted:Feb 16 2017 11:59AM EST

Updated:Feb 16 2017 12:56PM EST

WASHINGTON (AP) - So far, no word from the White House on a new nominee for labor secretary following the withdrawal of fast-food executive Andrew Puzder.

Senate Republicans were troubled by Puzder's acknowledgement that he had not paid taxes on a former housekeeper until after President Donald Trump nominated him to the Cabinet.

Thursday afternoon President Trump is expected to announce a new nominee for Labor Secretary at a press conference in the White House. 

According to a White House official President Trump will select law school dean Alexander Acosta as his nominee for Secretary of Labor.

