News
Local News
U.S. & World
Politics
Trending Topics
FOX 35 News App
Health
House Calls
Sports
Entertainment
Good Day Orlando style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/mom%20and%20air%20force%20daughter%20reunite_1568599882487.jpg_7659102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Orange County teacher, Air Force daughter reunite"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/home/orange-county-teacher-air-force-daughter-reunite">Orange County teacher, Air Force daughter reunite</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/florida-deputies-find-extremely-emaciated-dog-charge-owner-with-animal-cruelty"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/vlcsnap-2019-09-15-18h59m00s809_1568589935211_7658753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Florida deputies find 'extremely emaciated' dog, charge owner with animal cruelty"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/florida-deputies-find-extremely-emaciated-dog-charge-owner-with-animal-cruelty">Florida deputies find 'extremely emaciated' dog, charge owner with animal cruelty</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/officer-involved-shooting-leaves-man-dead-in-katy-harris-county-sheriff-s-office"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Man_fatally_shot_in_officer_involved_sho_0_7658949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Deputy-involved shooting leaves man dead in Katy: Harris County Sheriff's Office"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/officer-involved-shooting-leaves-man-dead-in-katy-harris-county-sheriff-s-office">Deputy-involved shooting leaves man dead in Katy: Harris County Sheriff's Office</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/several-injured-when-decks-collapse-during-firefighter-event"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/14/DeckCollapseWildwood_Crop_1568507221560_7657892_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="3 at trauma center, 19 treated, released after deck collapse"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/several-injured-when-decks-collapse-during-firefighter-event">3 at trauma center, 19 treated, released after deck collapse</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wofl/home/orange-county-teacher-air-force-daughter-reunite">Orange County teacher, Air Force daughter reunite</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/florida-deputies-find-extremely-emaciated-dog-charge-owner-with-animal-cruelty">Florida deputies find 'extremely emaciated' dog, charge owner with animal cruelty</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/officer-involved-shooting-leaves-man-dead-in-katy-harris-county-sheriff-s-office">Deputy-involved shooting leaves man dead in Katy: Harris County Sheriff's Office</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/several-injured-when-decks-collapse-during-firefighter-event">3 at trauma center, 19 treated, released after deck collapse</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/florida-mother-and-her-four-children-missing-for-about-six-weeks">Florida mother, her four children missing for about six weeks</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/florida-porch-pirate-caught-on-camera-stealing-package-while-little-girl-watches">Florida 'porch pirate' caught on camera stealing package while little girl watches</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/new-and-improved-fox-35-weather-app">FOX 35 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/hour-by-hour-forecast">Hour by Hour Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/allergy-tracker">Allergy Tracker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/attractions-forecast">Attractions Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/beach-forecast">Beach Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/bus-stop-forecast">Bus Stop Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/uv-index">UV Index</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/weather-babies">Weather Babies</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-entertainment" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment" data-dropdown="drop-nav-entertainment" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Entertainment</a> <ul id="drop-nav-entertainment" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions">Attractions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/tmz">TMZ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox.com/shows">FOX Shows</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/hs-football">H.S. Football</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club">Orlando City Soccer Club</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mls">MLS</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/nascar">NASCAR</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-magic">Orlando Magic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.nba.com/magic/tickets">Orlando Magic Tickets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/nfl">NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mlb">MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/college-sports">College Sports</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-community" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community" data-dropdown="drop-nav-community" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Community</a> <ul id="drop-nav-community" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/teacher-of-the-week">Teacher of the Week</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/i4-ultimate">I-4 Construction Project</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-matters/downtown-development-board">Orlando Matters</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a 2 Florida Supreme Court judges tapped for federal seats 2 Florida Supreme Court judges tapped for federal seats
Posted Sep 12 2019 09:24PM EDT judges tapped for federal seats"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428596605.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428596605");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428596605-409400909"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/01/Supreme-Court_1456884195350_923665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/01/Supreme-Court_1456884195350_923665_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/01/Supreme-Court_1456884195350_923665_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/01/Supreme-Court_1456884195350_923665_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/01/Supreme-Court_1456884195350_923665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428596605-409400909" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/01/Supreme-Court_1456884195350_923665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/01/Supreme-Court_1456884195350_923665_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/01/Supreme-Court_1456884195350_923665_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/01/Supreme-Court_1456884195350_923665_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/01/Supreme-Court_1456884195350_923665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 09:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div MIAMI (AP) - Two Florida Supreme Court Justices have been tapped for seats on a federal appeals court.

President Donald Trump announced the appointments Thursday of Justices Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The court is based in Atlanta and has jurisdiction over federal cases originating in the states of Alabama, Florida and Georgia. They must still be confirmed by the Senate.

Lagoa and Luck are filling vacancies created by Judge Gerald Tjoflat and Judge Stanley Marcus. They were appointed by President Gerald Ford and President Bill Clinton, respectively.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Lagoa and Luck to the Florida Supreme Court shortly after taking office earlier this year. More Politics Stories data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-1051526308_1568590700080_7658755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-1051526308_1568590700080_7658755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-1051526308_1568590700080_7658755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-1051526308_1568590700080_7658755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-1051526308_1568590700080_7658755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Democratic presidential candidates call for Kavanaugh's impeachment</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p Several Democratic presidential candidates on Sunday lined up to call for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the face of a new, uninvestigated, allegation of sexual impropriety when he was in college.

Kavanaugh was confirmed last October after emotional hearings in the Senate over a sexual assault allegation from his high school years. The New York Times now reports that Kavanaugh faced a separate allegation from his time at Yale University and that the FBI did not investigate the claim. The latest claim mirrors one offered during his confirmation process by Deborah Ramirez, a Yale classmate who claimed Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during a drunken party.</p><p>When he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last year, Kavanaugh denied all allegations of impropriety .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/trump-administration-enters-new-phase-for-border-wall-sets-ambitious-timetable-after-securing-land" title="Trump administration enters new phase for border wall, sets ambitious timetable after securing land" data-articleId="428651722" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY-mexico-border-wall_1549382786991_6719622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY-mexico-border-wall_1549382786991_6719622_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY-mexico-border-wall_1549382786991_6719622_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY-mexico-border-wall_1549382786991_6719622_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY-mexico-border-wall_1549382786991_6719622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A child walks along the beach near the border wall that separates the U.S. and Mexico on January 28, 2019 in Tijuana, Mexico. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Trump administration enters new phase for border wall, sets ambitious timetable after securing land
Posted Sep 13 2019 08:58AM EDT

"Build the wall" became the unofficial rallying cry of then-candidate Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

Three years later, amid a series of legal and political setbacks that have raised questions about the project's future, the Trump administration is making a renewed effort to show voters the U.S.-Mexico border wall remains a top priority — touting recent construction and vowing to pick up the pace going into 2020.

The purchase of critical strips of private land has cleared the way, they argue, for a new phase. The plan, officials told reporters at a briefing this week, is to construct upwards of 450-500 miles by the end of next year — a massive undertaking representing nearly eight times what construction teams have erected to date. Former Vice President Joe Biden was at center stage along with two of his closest rivals, progressive Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

The three have not been on stage together during previous debates, which were split over two nights. class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/orange-county-teacher-air-force-daughter-reunite"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/mom%20and%20air%20force%20daughter%20reunite_1568599882487.jpg_7659102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="mom and air force daughter reunite_1568599882487.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Orange County teacher, Air Force daughter reunite</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/florida-deputies-find-extremely-emaciated-dog-charge-owner-with-animal-cruelty"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/vlcsnap-2019-09-15-18h59m00s809_1568589935211_7658753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office)" title="vlcsnap-2019-09-15-18h59m00s809_1568589935211-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida deputies find 'extremely emaciated' dog, charge owner with animal cruelty</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/officer-involved-shooting-leaves-man-dead-in-katy-harris-county-sheriff-s-office"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Man_fatally_shot_in_officer_involved_sho_0_7658949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_fatally_shot_in_officer_involved_sho_0_20190915224845-408795"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputy-involved shooting leaves man dead in Katy: Harris County Sheriff's Office</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/several-injured-when-decks-collapse-during-firefighter-event"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/14/DeckCollapseWildwood_Crop_1568507221560_7657892_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Deck collapse on Baker Avenue in Wildwood, 