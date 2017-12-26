Police: Maryland man shot ex-girlfriend after she stabbed current girlfriend on Christmas

- A man and his ex-girlfriend are both facing attempted murder and assault charges as police say he shot her after she stabbed his new girlfriend on Christmas.

Anne Arundel County police say officers responded to the 300 block of Eagle Landing Court in Odenton at around 4:53 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting. They found 17-year-old Rhyen Gaulden suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg after arriving at the scene.

Gaulden was transported to a shock trauma center where she was treated and later released for her non-life-threatening injury.

According to investigators, Gaulden’s ex-boyfriend, 20-year-old John Sebastian Lopez, shot and wounded her after stabbing Lopez’s new girlfriend in the back during a fight before the shooting.

After the incident, Lopez and his new girlfriend fled from the area and went to Laurel Regional Hospital for treatment on the girlfriend's non-life-threatening stab wound.

At the hospital, Lopez was arrested and charged with attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault and other firearm-related charges.

Gaulden was also arrested and charged as an adult with attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault and other related charges.