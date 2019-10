- The identity of the I-4 Ultimate worker who was killed Saturday evening by a beam has been released.

An incident report from the Orlando Police Department says that 37-year-old Ulises Jesus Corrales Ibarra was killed in the construction accident. A concrete beam slipped off a piece of equipment and struck two SGL construction workers. Ulises was pronounced dead on scene.

The other worker hit by the beam, identified as 34-year-old David Trujillo, was transported to the hospital for a head injury. It was determined to be minor. He has since been released.

Following the accident, SGL stopped all work on the 21-mile construction site, except for emergency maintenance work. An investigation is still underway.

SGL is the main contractor for the I-4 Ultimate Project. They released a statement on Sunday saying that "at this time, our focus is on supporting our employees and the affected families as we deal with this tragic event."

This is the fifth worker killed during the I-4 Ultimate Project since it started in 2015.