- A man was killed in March after he “looked over” at another driver at a red light, police in Arizona revealed, saying the suspected killer was arrested this past week.

“Pulling up next to another car and looking over at the driver may seem like a common occurrence, but it now appears to be the motive behind a violent murder,” police said Friday in a news release.

Police made that statement in announcing the arrest Thursday of Nicolas Elliott, 30, on a charge of murder in the March 1 death of 26-year-old Alex Mixon at a Phoenix intersection.

“Investigators believe Elliott shot Mixon for simply looking at him while stopped at a red traffic light,” police said in the news release.

Mixon was found dead when police responded to a report of a car crash.

His car clipped a power pole and ran into a wall, police said.

“As police investigated, they discovered Mixon had been shot,” according to the news release.

Mixon's family described him to the station as a person who “had the biggest heart and cared deeply for those around him.”

Elliott was jailed on $1 million bond.

