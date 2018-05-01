VP Pence arrives for Arizona tax policy tour

- Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in Arizona to attend a gathering on the administration's tax policies. Pence's plane landed shortly before midday Tuesday in Phoenix.

The vice president's schedule says he will attend a private event with Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey before heading to nearby Tempe for an event on how new tax cuts signed into law by President Donald Trump will affect Arizona residents.

Arizona Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs and local business people are expected at the "Tax Cuts to Put America First" gathering at an upscale hotel.

Pence plans to return to Washington later this afternoon.

The "Tax Cuts to Put America First" series has been touring the U.S. since February, traveling to states including Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Tax Cuts to Put America First!

With Special Guest, Vice President Mike Pence

May 1, Doors open at 12:15pm, Event starts at 2:15pm

Phoenix Marriott Resort Tempe at The Buttes

Kachina Ballroom

2000 W. Westcourt Way

Tempe, AZ 85282

www.americafirstpolicies.org/events/phoenix-az

After the event, Vice President Pence spoke with FOX 10's John Hook.