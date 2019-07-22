< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419695009" data-article-version="1.0">Ex-candidate admits lying about surgery on Pulse survivors</h1> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419695009" data-article-version="1.0">Ex-candidate admits lying about surgery on Pulse survivors</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-419695009" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Ex-candidate admits lying about surgery on Pulse survivors&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/orlando-shooting/ex-candidate-admits-lying-about-surgery-on-pulse-survivors" data-title="Ex-candidate admits lying about surgery on Pulse survivors" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/orlando-shooting/ex-candidate-admits-lying-about-surgery-on-pulse-survivors" addthis:title="Ex-candidate admits lying about surgery on Pulse survivors"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419695009.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419695009");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-419695009-419693584"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/elizabeth-mccarthy_1563848177154_7540565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/elizabeth-mccarthy_1563848177154_7540565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/elizabeth-mccarthy_1563848177154_7540565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/elizabeth-mccarthy_1563848177154_7540565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/elizabeth-mccarthy_1563848177154_7540565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419695009-419693584" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/elizabeth-mccarthy_1563848177154_7540565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/elizabeth-mccarthy_1563848177154_7540565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/elizabeth-mccarthy_1563848177154_7540565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/elizabeth-mccarthy_1563848177154_7540565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/22/elizabeth-mccarthy_1563848177154_7540565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/orlando-shooting/ex-candidate-admits-lying-about-surgery-on-pulse-survivors">MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press </a> </div>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 10:16PM EDT</span></p> (AP)</strong> - A former candidate for the Florida Legislature acknowledged to state investigators that she lied when she said she was a medical doctor who had removed 77 bullets from 32 victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016.</p> <p>The Florida Department of Health last week issued a cease and desist order against Catherine "Elizabeth" McCarthy, ordering her to stop holding herself out to be a medical doctor.</p> <p>In a report accompanying the order, McCarthy apologized to a state health department investigator, saying she "wanted to be somebody in the community."</p> <p>"I'm sorry that I gave any impersonation," McCarthy said in the report. "I knew it was wrong and I should have stopped."</p> <p>Earlier this month, McCarthy withdrew from the 2020 Democratic primary for a Florida House seat that covers suburban Orlando. In a letter to elections officials, she cited "professional obligations" as her reason for withdrawing. The seat currently is held by a Republican and state records show McCarthy had raised only $1,500 by the time she withdrew.</p> <p>Reached by telephone on Monday, McCarthy said she couldn't talk because of the cease and desist order.</p> <p>Online state records show she had led two businesses in the past decade, C.A.R.E. For Women Foundation Inc. and Encore Events, but both enterprises were dissolved.</p> <p>McCarthy had represented herself as a medical doctor at two political forums this year and was confronted about her credentials by a reporter for Florida Politics website after one of those events, according to the Department of Health report.</p> <p>At a gun safety forum in March attended by U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, along with a sheriff and a Pulse survivor, McCarthy introduced herself as a former nurse who had gone to medical school in her 40s.</p> <p>She described the Pulse nightclub shooting as "probably one of the hardest things in my career" and unfolded a handkerchief with bullets that she said had been extracted from shooting victims, though not the Pulse victims.</p> <p>Gunman Omar Mateen killed 49 patrons and seriously wounded dozens more at the gay nightclub in 2016. 