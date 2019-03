- Several Orange County communities held elections on Tuesday, including Belle Isle, Ocoee, Windermere, and Winter Park.

Belle Isle voters were asked to choose a mayor and council member for District 3. Ocoee voters were looking to seat a commission to represent District 1.

In addition to filling three Town Council positions, Windermere voters were asked to decide if the town could borrow money for new police headquarters. The referendum also asked voters whether the town should borrow up to $5.2 million to build a public works facility and administrative office.

Winter Park voters were choosing a commissioner for Seat 4; however, the results have triggered a runoff between Todd Weaver, who garnered 48 percent of the vote, and Pete Weldon, who pulled in 44 percent of the vote. The runoff election will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019. This election is open to all registered Winter Park voters.

All of Tuesday's municipal elections were non-partisan. Below are the results provided by the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office. Mobile users can click here for result.