< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Forange-county-municipal-election-results width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script> (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); </script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" "> <div class="header-main nav-header"> <div class="row"> <div class="left"> <a id="toggle-more" href="#"><i class="fa fa-navicon"></i><i class="fa fa-close"></i> <span class="btn-label">Sections</span></a> <div class="site-logo"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com"><img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/logo-fox-35-orlando-wofl-alt.png" alt="FOX"/></a></div> <nav class="nav-primary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/my65">WRBW My65</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="right-options"> <div class="right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-night-clear" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 63°</span></a> </div> </div> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 1--> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 1--> </div> </div> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> var protocolrName = 'https:' == document.location.protocol; protocolrName = (protocolrName ? 'https:' : 'http:'); window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push( {article:'auto'} ); !function (e, f, u, i) { if (!document.getElementById(i)){ e.async = 1; e.src = u; e.id = i; f.parentNode.insertBefore(e, f); } }(document.createElement('script'), document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0], '//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js', 'tb_loader_script'); </script> <div class="header-secondary"> <div class="row"> <span class="primary-category"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">News </a></span> <nav class="nav-secondary"><ul><li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news">Local News</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. World News</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/unusual">Unusual</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-matters/downtown-development-board">Orlando Matters</a></li><li><a href="http://www.orlandosentinel.com/">Orlando Sentinel News</a></li></ul></nav> </div> </div> <div class="header-more placeholder-container"> <div class="more-wrapper"> <nav class="nav-main"> <ul> <li> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news" ><span> News</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics" ><span> Politics</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather" ><span> Weather</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day" ><span> Good Day</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending" ><span> Trending</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic" ><span> Traffic</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports" ><span> Sports</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health" ><span> Health</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests" ><span> Contests</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about" ><span> About Us</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community" ><span> Community</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment" ><span> Entertainment</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/my65" ><span> <img alt="Page Icon" src="/image/layout_icon?img_id=4098071&t=1552455793325" /> WRBW My65</span></a> </li> </ul> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> </nav> <div class="follow"> <a class="facebook" href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35News"><i class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a> <a class="twitter" href="https://twitter.com/Fox35News"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a> <a class="youtube" href="https://www.youtube.com/fox35"><i class="fa fa-youtube"></i></a> <a class="instagram" href="https://www.instagram.com/fox35news"><i class="fa fa-instagram"></i></a> </div> <div class="mod-inline news show-for-large-up"> <div id="taboola-navigation-text-links"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push( { mode: 'organic-text-links-a', container: 'taboola-navigation-text-links', placement: 'Popup Navigation Text Links', target_type: 'mix' } ); </script> </div> <div class="mod-inline show-for-large-up"> <!-- begin: Inline Videos --> <h3>Videos</h3> <ul class="list media"> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/local-news/394539549-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/12/Deputies_say_worker_deceased_after_fall__0_6885873_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 11 p.m." title="Deputies say worker deceased after fall at Epcot"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Deputies say worker deceased after fall at Epcot</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/local-news/394539122-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/12/Brevard_Zoo_treating_13_green_sea_turtle_0_6885976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." title="Brevard Zoo treating 13 green sea turtles for illnesses"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Brevard Zoo treating 13 green sea turtles for illnesses</h4> </li> <li class="show-for-xlarge-up"> <a class="story-link" href="/local-news/394539018-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/12/Brevard_Zoo_treating_13_green_sea_turtle_0_6885864_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." title="Brevard Zoo treating 13 green sea turtles for illnesses"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Brevard Zoo treating 13 green sea turtles for illnesses</h4> </li> </ul> <!-- end: Inline Videos --> </div> <div class="mod-inline show-for-xlarge-up"> <!-- begin: Inline Photos --> <h3>Photos</h3> <ul class="list media"> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/good-day/weather-babies/393955501-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/12/JACE_1552404445264_6882045_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jace" title="JACE (March 9- March 15)"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>Weather Babies: March 9th - March 15th</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/good-day/weather-babies/392864004-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/04/CHESTER_1551714472186_6848379_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="CHESTER_1551714472186.JPG"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>Weather Babies: March 4th - March 8th</h4> </li> <li class="show-for-xlarge-up"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/391060483-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/22/umatilla-arson13_1550878532058_6810897_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="umatilla-arson13_1550878532058.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>Authorities search for arsonist in Lake County</h4> </li> </ul> <!-- end: Inline Photos --> </div> </div> </div> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=20890989"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-light-gray"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_DJWF5VSgqKKf_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_DJWF5VSgqKKf"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_OOP_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_DJWF5VSgqKKf_MOD-AD-WOFL_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_DJWF5VSgqKKf_MOD-AD-WOFL_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '394493120'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8006_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8006"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8006_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8006_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '394493120'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script> (function ($, A) { /** * Helper method to init and render a video player * @param container {string} - id of containing element * @param config {object} - video player configuration * @param renderInModal {boolean} * @param videosJson - AnvatoPlayList JSON */ fox.videoPlayer = function (container, config, renderInModal, videosJson) { var self = this; this.loaded = false; this.config = config; this.modalId = "#modal-magnify-video" + container; this.inModal = renderInModal; this.anvatoPlaylist = null; this.storyAnvatoPlayer = null; this.videosJson = JSON.parse(videosJson); this.thumbsContainer = $('#' + container).siblings('.more-videos'); this.thumbs = this.thumbsContainer.find('li > a'); // called on "VIDEO_COMPLETED" event to load next video in playlist this.updateStyle = function(){ if (self.storyAnvatoPlayer && !renderInModal && self.videosJson.length > 1) { // play the next video if one exists var currentSelectedId = self.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id; if (self.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay) { self.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(); self.setActiveThumb(self.thumbsContainer.find('[data-playlist-id=' + currentSelectedId + ']')) } } else { return null; } }; this.setActiveThumb = function (el) { self.thumbs.removeClass('active'); el.addClass('active'); }; this.loadScript = function () { A.use('ep-fox-anvato-player', function (A) { self.anvatoPlaylist = new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(self.videosJson); self.storyAnvatoPlayer = new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(container, self.config, self.updateStyle, self.anvatoPlaylist); // attach video thumbnail click events self.thumbs.on('click', function (e) { var me = $(this), idx = me.data('playlist-idx'); if (!me.hasClass('active')) { self.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(self.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[idx]); self.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay = true; self.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(self.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[idx]); self.setActiveThumb(me); var articleId = self.config.pInstance.split('_')[1]; var videoPostedDateClass = ".videoPostedDate-" + articleId; var currentVideoPostedDate = me.attr("data-video-posted-date"); $(videoPostedDateClass).html('<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> ' + currentVideoPostedDate); } e.preventDefault(); }); }); }; if (!self.inModal) { self.loadScript(); } else { $(self.modalId).bind("opened", function () { if (!self.loaded) { self.loadScript(); self.loaded = true; } }); $(self.modalId).bind("closed", function () { self.loaded = false; }); } } })(jQuery, AUI()); </script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story394493120" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="394493120" data-article-version="1.0">Orange County municipal election results</h1> </header> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-394493120-173754013"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/02/19/YOU%20DECIDE_866203_ver1.0_640_360.PNG" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/02/19/YOU%20DECIDE_866203_ver1.0_640_360.PNG" alt="photo"> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-394493120-173754013" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/02/19/YOU%20DECIDE_866203_ver1.0_640_360.PNG" alt="photo"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <ul id="social-share-394493120" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Orange County municipal election results&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/02/19/YOU%20DECIDE_866203_ver1.0_640_360.PNG" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Orange County municipal election results&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/02/19/YOU%20DECIDE_866203_ver1.0_640_360.PNG" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email more-links addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/orange-county-municipal-election-results" data-title="Orange County municipal election results" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/orange-county-municipal-election-results" addthis:title="Orange County municipal election results"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <li class="more"><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-ellipsis-h"></i></a></li> </ul> <script> $(function () { var getOptions = function () { var height = 440, width = 600, top = (screen.height / 2) - (height / 2), left = (screen.width / 2) - (width / 2), scrollbars = 1, options = 'width=' + width + ',height=' + height + ',left= ' + left + ',top=' + top + ',scrollbars=' + scrollbars; return options; }; function showSocialDialogue() { var currentUrl = window.location.href; var dataValue = $(this).attr('data-href'); var dataType = $(this).attr('data-type'); var dataImage = $(this).attr('data-image'); if (dataImage && dataImage.length > 0) { var pictureType = ""; if (dataType == 'pinterest') { pictureType = "media"; } else if (dataType == 'tumblr') { pictureType = "posttype=photo&content"; } currentUrl = dataValue + encodeURIComponent(currentUrl) + "&" + pictureType + "=" + encodeURIComponent(dataImage); } else { currentUrl = dataValue + encodeURIComponent(currentUrl); } var shareWindow = window.open(currentUrl, "social-share", getOptions()); } var initSocialEvents = function () { try { var socialShare = $('#social-share-394493120'); socialShare.find('li a[data-href]').on('click', showSocialDialogue); } catch (e) { console.log('Error initSocialEvents' + e); } }; initSocialEvents(); }); </script> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 12 2019 07:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 12 2019 08:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-394493120" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 Orlando)</strong> - Several Orange County communities held elections on Tuesday, including Belle Isle, Ocoee, Windermere, and Winter Park.</p><p>Belle Isle voters were asked to choose a mayor and council member for District 3. Ocoee voters were looking to seat a commission to represent District 1. </p><p>In addition to filling three Town Council positions, Windermere voters were asked to decide if the town could borrow money for new police headquarters. The referendum also asked voters whether the town should borrow up to $5.2 million to build a public works facility and administrative office.</p><p>Winter Park voters were choosing a commissioner for Seat 4; however, the results have triggered a runoff between Todd Weaver, who garnered 48 percent of the vote, and Pete Weldon, who pulled in 44 percent of the vote. The runoff election will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019. This election is open to all registered Winter Park voters. </p><p>All of Tuesday's municipal elections were non-partisan. Below are the results provided by the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office. Mobile users can <a href="http://198.1.72.241/web/elections/elections.html" target="_blank"><strong>click here for result</strong></a>.</p><p><iframe height="1000" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/elections/elections.html" width="100%">
false
false
false
Up Next:
false
false
false
false
false
false
Popular
false
false
false
Recent
Medical Board of CA launches investigation
Immunotherapy drug approved to treat breast cancer
Chef Boyardee products recalled over misbranding
US regulators clear path for genetically
Study: Tea, carrots reverse Alzheimer's in mice
Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories
false
false
false