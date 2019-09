- One person was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after being stabbed at a Daytona Beach gas station.

Investigators responded to the gas station at the intersection of International Speedway Blvd. around 4:30 a.m. That's where they found one victim who had been stabbed.

No word on the victim's condition.

Police have one person of interest in custody. They have not said the role he has in this.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.