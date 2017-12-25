North Carolina woman killed in Christmas Eve house fire

LILLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Authorities say a 68-year-old woman has been killed in a Christmas Eve fire in her North Carolina home.

Harnett County deputies said three people in the Lillington home escaped the fire around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, but Sarah Beddingfield couldn't get out.

Deputies said in a news release that two of the people who escaped suffered burns and one was taken to the hospital.

Authorities say Beddingfield's husband, Ed, is the pastor of Memorial Baptist Church in Buies Creek. Deputies are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.